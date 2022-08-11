Kylie Jenner celebrates 25th birthday: 'Twenty fine'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday complete with a birthday breakfast in the morning and fireworks to end the night.

Jenner posted photos and a video on Instagram showing her sparkling, off-the-shoulder birthday gown with her hair pulled back in a bun while she admired the celebratory fireworks exploding in the sky with the caption "twenty fine."

Jenner also posted a video on TikTok showing some highlights from her special day with the caption: "its my birthdayyyyyy."

The TikTok video started off with Jenner wearing a simple pink dress with a coffee in her hand. It then skips to short clips of family and friends, including her sisters Kendall and Kim and daughter Stormi showing Jenner some birthday love with hugs and "happy birthdays" while they are all enjoying breakfast.

Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram in honor of Jenner's 25th with a series of photos of the two on vacation.

"Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa's voice this whole trip lol.) Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever. Happy Birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!" the reality star wrote on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the birthday girl with Khloe sharing a string of recent photos and videos to her Instagram and Kris sharing baby pictures of her daughter.

Travis Scott, who shares Stormi and a six-month-old baby boy with Jenner also shared pictures and videos of his girlfriend to his Instagram story.

A few days prior to her birthday celebration Jenner and Stormi were in London with Scott supporting him at his shows.