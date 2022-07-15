Kylie Jenner shares quick glance of son and daughter Stormi in new baby ad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable video of her baby boy and daughter Stormi in a new Kylie Baby ad.

Jenner, 24, took to Instagram and TikTok on Thursday to share her favorite spaces in her kid’s room while applying Kylie Baby products on her 5-month-old son.

"My favorite spaces in my kid’s room + new @kyliebaby," the reality TV star wrote in her Instagram post.

In the sweet video, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family promoted her new Soothing Balm and Lip Cheek stick. Fans got a glimpse of Jenner’s baby boy’s tiny legs and 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who both stole the show in the new post.

The beauty mogul also featured a mini tour of her daughter’s fabulous closet, which included fashion pieces such as Gucci shoes, Prada items and Fendi hats. The video also showcased a wooden rocking motorcycle, toy trains, shelves with woven baskets and an intimate sitting area with a kid’s table for two.

On the Kylie Baby Instagram account, the company posted multiple photos of Jenner with her son with the caption, "Baby toessss."

Jenner shares two kids with nine-time Grammy nominee Travis Scott, Stormi and the baby boy they welcomed in February.

The couple previously announced their son’s name was Wolf Jacques Webster. The baby's name stems from the "Sicko Mode" rapper’s first name. However, Jenner revealed in March through her Instagram Story that they’ve changed at least his first name because Wolf "just really didn’t feel like it was him."

The pair have been dating since 2017, but reportedly split in 2019 and continued to co-parent their daughter. Jenner and Scott reconciled in 2021. The "Keeping Up with the Kardasians" alum announced she was pregnant last September and held a baby shower in January.

There hasn’t been an update by Jenner or Scott about what they decided to name their son.