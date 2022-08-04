Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kylie Jenner
Published

Kylie Jenner slams accusation that Kylie Cosmetics bypasses safety protocols: 'Shame on you'

The Kylie Cosmetic founder recently shared pictures of herself mixing make-up products in Milan, Italy

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/4 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner is clapping back after being accused of bypassing "proper sanitation protocols" while in Milan, Italy, testing products for her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kevin James Bennett, a cosmetic developer, took to Instagram on Thursday to publicly call out Jenner for not following protocols. The socialite originally uploaded several images of herself in a white coat, without gloves or a hair net on, mixing different make-up products. 

"I'm a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job," he wrote in his lengthy caption. "I have very short hair, and I've NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask...and disposable GLOVES."

Kylie Jenner was accused of not following safety protocols at a Kylie Cosmetics lab in Milan, Italy.

Kylie Jenner was accused of not following safety protocols at a Kylie Cosmetics lab in Milan, Italy. (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

He continued: "Kylie is gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics. And I'd like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor - without following proper sanitation protocols. I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them."

KYLIE JENNER SHARES QUICK GLANCE OF SON AND DAUGHTER STORMI

Bennett concluded his caption by saying that he was trying to "protect" potential Kylie Cosmetic customers. His post got a response from the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star.

"kevin - this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility," Jenner began. "i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. that’s completely unacceptable i agree." 

Jenner shut down the allegations, claiming she was in a "personal space" and not the Kylie Cosmetic's manufacturing facility.

Jenner shut down the allegations, claiming she was in a "personal space" and not the Kylie Cosmetic's manufacturing facility. (Getty Images)

She continued: "this is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing. no one is putting customers at risk !"

"shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!" she concluded.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jenner’s response did not stop Bennett from continuing his accusations against the social media personality. He continued to accuse her of "gaslighting" her fans.

"oh were you there kevin ? ugh now i have to change my dogs name," she responded to his comment.

Jenner and boyfriend, Travis Scott, were spotted leaving dinner in London on Thursday night.

Jenner and boyfriend, Travis Scott, were spotted leaving dinner in London on Thursday night. (Ricky Vigil)

Jenner has several Italian greyhounds, with her latest addition to her family being "Kevin" in February of last year.

It appears Jenner has put the social media war to rest as she was spotted leaving Nobu in London with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their daughter, Stormi, on Thursday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott’s girlfriend founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015. Since the makeup brand’s launch, Jenner has gone on to produce several collaborations with her sisters and net millions of dollars.

Kylie Cosmetics has been credited for making the 25-year-old the first billionaire in the Kardashian family.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending