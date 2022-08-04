Kylie Jenner slams accusation that Kylie Cosmetics bypasses safety protocols: 'Shame on you'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner is clapping back after being accused of bypassing "proper sanitation protocols" while in Milan, Italy, testing products for her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kevin James Bennett, a cosmetic developer, took to Instagram on Thursday to publicly call out Jenner for not following protocols. The socialite originally uploaded several images of herself in a white coat, without gloves or a hair net on, mixing different make-up products.

"I'm a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job," he wrote in his lengthy caption. "I have very short hair, and I've NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask...and disposable GLOVES."

He continued: "Kylie is gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics. And I'd like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor - without following proper sanitation protocols. I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them."

Bennett concluded his caption by saying that he was trying to "protect" potential Kylie Cosmetic customers. His post got a response from the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star.

"kevin - this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility," Jenner began. "i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. that’s completely unacceptable i agree."

She continued: "this is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing. no one is putting customers at risk !"

"shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!" she concluded.

Jenner’s response did not stop Bennett from continuing his accusations against the social media personality. He continued to accuse her of "gaslighting" her fans.

"oh were you there kevin ? ugh now i have to change my dogs name," she responded to his comment.

Jenner has several Italian greyhounds, with her latest addition to her family being "Kevin" in February of last year.

It appears Jenner has put the social media war to rest as she was spotted leaving Nobu in London with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their daughter, Stormi, on Thursday night.

Scott’s girlfriend founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015. Since the makeup brand’s launch, Jenner has gone on to produce several collaborations with her sisters and net millions of dollars.

Kylie Cosmetics has been credited for making the 25-year-old the first billionaire in the Kardashian family.