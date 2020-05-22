Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner heat up Instagram with bikini photos

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are heating up social media.

On Friday, the half-sisters each shared snapshots of themselves wearing teeny-tiny bikinis on Instagram.

For Kardashian's part, the 39-year-old's pictures feature the KKW Beauty mogul rocking a leopard-print bikini paired with sneakers while posing on workout equipment.

"Quarantine Workout," the mom of four captioned the photographs.

Meanwhile, Jenner, 22, posted several photos of herself sitting poolside in a neon green bikini, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a watch.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Stormi, captioned her pictures with emojis.

The sisters are no stranger to bikini pics, with the pair posing together back in March for a swimsuit snapshot. In the pic, Kardashian opted for a black string bikini and Jenner chose a nude-colored off-the-shoulder bathing suit.

"Yin [and] Yang," Kardashian captured the snap.

As of late, both Jenner and Kardashian have been keeping fans updated on what they've been doing amid the coronavirus quarantine via their social media pages.

The sisters have also been doing what they can to help with relief.

In March, Jenner donated $1 million to aid in the fight against COVID-19, and the money, which she donated to her OB-GYN, was to be used to purchase the personal protective equipment desperately needed during this trying time.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's SKIMS line has created face masks for people to purchase, with federal health officials now advising to wear a homemade face mask while in public, and in some states, a face covering is even a requirement while being out.