Kylie Jenner unveils growing baby bump during NYC fashion week outing

Kylie Jenner just unveiled her baby bump to the world.

The reality star and business mogul, 24, hit the New York City streets on Wednesday night and this time, didn’t hide her figure as she stepped out to the celebrity hang-out, Carbone restaurant, in Soho.

Rocking an all-white trench coat over a short figure-hugging dress, Jenner elected to leave the jacket open while accenting the look with a white handbag and clear-toe heels.

Jenner, who is in town for New York Fashion Week, also teased the outfit in a series of snaps posted to her Instagram on Wednesday.

Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump during a dinner outing in NYC as New York Fashion Week rages on.

The overall move to reveal her pregnancy to the world is a stark comparison to how Jenner handled her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi – hiding the pregnancy from fans until after she was born.

Absent from Jenner’s dinner outing was Travis Scott, 30, with whom Jenner shares Stormi and is the father to her forthcoming bundle of joy.

Despite the pair’s often vague relationship status, a source relayed to Fox News last month that the pair are expert co-parents and said Jenner has never looked to have children with anyone else but the "Butterfly Effect" performer.

"Kylie and Travis are incredibly close regardless of whether or not they're together in any given month," the insider said, "so I wouldn’t bet on her having children with anyone other than him."

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are expecting their second child together.

Before Jenner officially announced she was expecting on Tuesday, internet sleuths appeared to predict the pregnancy strictly based on her nail polish, outfits and Instagram posts.

Members of the "r/KUWTK" subreddit had scoured her Instagram for clues that could allude to the pregnancy – such as different nail polish colors she wore in different photos.

In a touching video montage shared to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's Instagram account on Tuesday, Jenner and Scott are seen attending routine checkup appointments together before breaking the news to the world. Jenner’s momager, Kris, is also featured in the video, exclaiming: "This is the happiest day of my life!"