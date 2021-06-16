Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kylie Jenner
Published

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear to be back together during night out in NYC

The 'KUWTK' star and the rapper were joined by their daughter Stormi, 3

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 14 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attended an event in New York City on Monday night, fueling speculation the exes have rekindled their romance.

The duo, along with their adorable daughter, Stormi Webster, 3, traveled to the Big Apple for the annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York, where Scott was honored with an award.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 23, was joined by Scott, 30, and their daughter on the red carpet. Photos show Jenner in a form-fitting olive green dress as Scott, dressed in a dapper black suit, had his arm around her waist. Stormi wore a black dress and sneakers as she posed in front of her parents. The event took place at Pier 17's The Rooftop in the Seaport District.

Aside from putting on a united front on the red carpet, a source told People that the former pair were "being very sweet and cute together" inside the venue.

KIM KARDASHIAN, FAMILY WERE 'MASSIVE INSPIRATION' FOR ONE 'BRIDGERTON' FAMILY, ACTRESS REVEALS

ravis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City. 

ravis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City.  (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School)

The onlooker claimed the rapper and Kylie Cosmetics founder were "holding hands and seemed fully back on."

Scott even showed Jenner some love when he got to the podium to accept his Parsons Table Award, saying, "Wifey, I love you so much," according to the insider.

KYLIE JENNER'S $500G DONATION HELPS LAUNCH LOUNGE FOR TEEN CANCER PATIENTS

"I'm very excited to be receiving this honor from The New School and grateful to be a part of this group of innovators," Scott said in a statement ahead of the event. "I've always tried to fuse fashion, technology and the arts into everything I do. These are all linked and a natural extension of my work. It has never been about specific brands or labels for me. It's about the vision. It's about making your own things, seeing what's out there, and never compromising."

An onlooker said the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and the rapper were ‘holding hands’ during the Parsons event.

An onlooker said the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and the rapper were ‘holding hands’ during the Parsons event. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Jenner also took to Instagram after the event wrapped to share a photo of herself wrapped in Scott's arms. She captioned it, "24 hours in NYC."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In another post, Jenner shared sultry snaps of herself aboard a private jet, writing, "one for the books."

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

On Our Radar