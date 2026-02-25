Expand / Collapse search
Crispin Glover allegedly held woman as 'sex slave' after luring her from UK to Los Angeles: lawsuit

Jane Doe claims the 'Back to the Future' actor promised her housing and work before controlling her actions in Los Angeles

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Crispin Glover was accused of battery and fraud Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by an unnamed woman in Los Angeles, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Jane Doe claimed in her lawsuit that she was "essentially held captive and used for sex and free labor" by the "Back to the Future" actor.

Glover, 61, allegedly "lured and manipulated Jane Doe into abandoning her home and belongings in the U.K. for work with him as his assistant in the entertainment industry." The woman claimed he promised her both a home and a job if she moved to L.A.

Crispin Glover appears in Back to the Future.

"Back to the Future" actor Crispin Glover was accused of battery and fraud in a lawsuit filed Wednesday by a former assistant. (Alamy)

"But when Ms. Doe took the bait and uprooted herself and moved to Los Angeles, she found herself in a disturbing situation where Mr. Glover wanted to control her actions and track her whereabouts and basically serve him as a live in girlfriend/sex slave," documents stated.

Doe claimed in her lawsuit that after she "made it clear" she would not oblige to Glover's "increasingly bizarre and inappropriate demands," the "Willard" actor unlawfully evicted her and later "made a false police report and fraudulent petition for a restraining order against her."

Representatives for Glover did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Crispin Glover poses for a photo at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024.

Crispin Glover allegedly convinced the woman to relocate to Los Angeles by "promising her a tenancy in one of his houses and work as his assistant." (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

Doe met Glover through social media in 2015, according to the documents. "In 2023 they met in Dresden, Germany, where Mr. Glover showed off several items of Nazi memorabilia from his collection," the lawsuit said. The following year, Glover "finally lured Jane Doe to his home promising her a tenancy in one of his houses and work as his assistant."

The woman sold all of her belongings to move to the states, and upon arrival, she was "essentially at Mr. Glover's whims."

Jane Doe Crispin Glover alleged wound

Jane Doe claimed in her lawsuit that Crispin Glover left a "visible wound and scar on her neck" from an incident at his home. (Jane Doe/Superior Court of CA)

In March 2024, Doe – a practicing Muslim – claimed she attempted to go to a mosque, but was allegedly told not to leave or she would be locked out of Glover's home. She went to the place of worship still, and when she returned, she said she discovered she was locked out with a request from Glover to find a new place to live.

When she attempted to enter the home, Doe claimed Glover "attacked her, grabbing her neck and choking her in a headlock, leaving a visible wound and scar on her neck," documents stated. Doe said that Glover then "called the police and made a false police report, falsely casting her as an unlawful intruder when she was in fact a tenant who was at all points invited and lawfully residing in her home." 

She continued, "He then filed a malicious and fraudulent petition for a restraining order against her, which was swiftly dismissed for failure to prosecute."

Crispin Glover posing for a photo in Park City, Utah

Jane Doe claimed Crispin Glover attempted to file a restraining order against her, but it was dismissed. (Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

Once the restraining order was dismissed, Doe claimed the "Charlie's Angels" actor continued to reach out and harass her, "renewing his efforts to manipulate her into a sexual relationship with him."

Doe claimed she is "still homeless and emotionally scarred from the traumatic events with Mr. Glover."

In addition to fraud and battery accusations, Doe sued for malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, bane act violations and wrongful eviction. 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

