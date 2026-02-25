Crispin Glover allegedly held woman as 'sex slave' after luring her from UK to Los Angeles: lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Crispin Glover was accused of battery and fraud Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by an unnamed woman in Los Angeles, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Jane Doe claimed in her lawsuit that she was "essentially held captive and used for sex and free labor" by the "Back to the Future" actor.

Glover, 61, allegedly "lured and manipulated Jane Doe into abandoning her home and belongings in the U.K. for work with him as his assistant in the entertainment industry." The woman claimed he promised her both a home and a job if she moved to L.A.

"But when Ms. Doe took the bait and uprooted herself and moved to Los Angeles, she found herself in a disturbing situation where Mr. Glover wanted to control her actions and track her whereabouts and basically serve him as a live in girlfriend/sex slave," documents stated.

Doe claimed in her lawsuit that after she "made it clear" she would not oblige to Glover's "increasingly bizarre and inappropriate demands," the "Willard" actor unlawfully evicted her and later "made a false police report and fraudulent petition for a restraining order against her."

Representatives for Glover did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Doe met Glover through social media in 2015, according to the documents. "In 2023 they met in Dresden, Germany, where Mr. Glover showed off several items of Nazi memorabilia from his collection," the lawsuit said. The following year, Glover "finally lured Jane Doe to his home promising her a tenancy in one of his houses and work as his assistant."

The woman sold all of her belongings to move to the states, and upon arrival, she was "essentially at Mr. Glover's whims."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In March 2024, Doe – a practicing Muslim – claimed she attempted to go to a mosque, but was allegedly told not to leave or she would be locked out of Glover's home. She went to the place of worship still, and when she returned, she said she discovered she was locked out with a request from Glover to find a new place to live.

When she attempted to enter the home, Doe claimed Glover "attacked her, grabbing her neck and choking her in a headlock, leaving a visible wound and scar on her neck," documents stated. Doe said that Glover then "called the police and made a false police report, falsely casting her as an unlawful intruder when she was in fact a tenant who was at all points invited and lawfully residing in her home."

She continued, "He then filed a malicious and fraudulent petition for a restraining order against her, which was swiftly dismissed for failure to prosecute."

Once the restraining order was dismissed, Doe claimed the "Charlie's Angels" actor continued to reach out and harass her, "renewing his efforts to manipulate her into a sexual relationship with him."

Doe claimed she is "still homeless and emotionally scarred from the traumatic events with Mr. Glover."

In addition to fraud and battery accusations, Doe sued for malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, bane act violations and wrongful eviction.