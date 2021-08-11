Kim Kardashian admits she 'hated' being pregnant and the media scrutiny that came with it

Kim Kardashian revealed she struggled with her first pregnancy and the pressure she felt from the media.

The 40-year-old actress admitted she did not like being pregnant during Wednesday's episode of the podcast "We Are Supported By."

"I was not a good pregnant person. I was not a cute pregnant person. I did not like it," Kardashian told hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman. "I hated it. I hated how I felt. I hate how I looked."

"I was so used to seeing my mom pregnant, my sister pregnant and everyone looking so cute and having these easy deliveries and it was great and they snapped right back," she added. "That wasn’t me."

KIM KARDASHIAN WEARS A BLACK BONDAGE-STYLE OUTFIT TO KANYE'S SECOND ‘DONDA’ LISTENING EVENT

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star criticized the media for the way they covered her pregnancy and weight gain. At one point, Kardashian claimed magazines were running covers showing photos of her and Shamu and asking, "Who wore it better?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It was really, really crazy," Kardashian said during the interview. "The Waif versus the Whale. it was so nasty. ... I can’t really believe it. I don’t think it would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was OK."

The reality TV star said she gained 70 pounds during her pregnancy and noted she had a hard time losing it.

"We didn’t have a gym or anything and I was too embarrassed to go to a gym because I didn’t want people to look at me trying to lose weight," Kardashian explained.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I gained 70 pounds. I would sit in my mom’s garage and it was literally probably 115 degrees in Calabasas in the summertime," she revealed. "I’d have my daughter in a stroller and I’d sit her in there and I would just workout in the garage and try to do anything I could until I did it."

Kardashian now shares four children with her estranged husband Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from West in February.