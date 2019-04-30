Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kylie Jenner
Published
Last Update 10 mins ago

Kylie Jenner to Travis Scott: ‘Let’s f--- around and have another baby’

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Kylie Jenner loaded up on the compliments Tuesday in her “happy birthday” message to partner Travis Scott.

The beauty mogul and reality star took to social media to express her love and appreciation for Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi.

KYLIE JENNER CELEBRATED TRAVIS SCOTT’S BIRTHDAY WITH AN OUTRAGEOUS GIFT

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” she said on Instagram. “my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you.”

Kylie Jenner hinted that she might be keen on having baby number 2 with Travis Scott. 

Kylie Jenner hinted that she might be keen on having baby number 2 with Travis Scott.  (Getty)

Jenner also hinted that she might be keen on having another child with Scott.

“Let’s f--- around and have another baby,” she wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The post was accompanied by a few snapshots of the young family, featuring the parents together, Scott with Stormi and the trio in matching sweatshirts.

Jenner gave birth to Stormi in February 2018.