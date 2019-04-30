Kylie Jenner to Travis Scott: ‘Let’s f--- around and have another baby’

Kylie Jenner loaded up on the compliments Tuesday in her “happy birthday” message to partner Travis Scott.

The beauty mogul and reality star took to social media to express her love and appreciation for Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” she said on Instagram. “my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you.”

Jenner also hinted that she might be keen on having another child with Scott.

“Let’s f--- around and have another baby,” she wrote.

The post was accompanied by a few snapshots of the young family, featuring the parents together, Scott with Stormi and the trio in matching sweatshirts.

Jenner gave birth to Stormi in February 2018.