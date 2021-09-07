Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott confirm they’re expecting baby No. 2 with touching pregnancy video

Kylie Jenner just announced she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together in the sweetest way imaginable.

In a touching video montage shared to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's Instagram account on Tuesday, Jenner and Scott are seen attending routine checkup appointments together before breaking the news to the world. Jenner’s momager, Kris, is also featured in the video, exclaiming: "This is the happiest day of my life!"

Jenner, 24, and Scott, 30, are already parents to daughter Stormi Webster, 3, who is also seen in the video receiving the thrilling news that she will soon become a big sister and kissing Jenner’s tummy in excitement.

A spry Scott is also captured smiling from ear to ear while he accompanies Jenner to her appointments.

"Are you ready to go to Mommy’s doctor?" Jenner asks Stormi, who is snug for safety in the back seat of her SUV just as Scott jumps into the passenger seat.

"Yes!" Stormi says as the video cuts to Jenner receiving an ultrasound in a doctor’s room in footage that appears to be captured by Scott.

Despite the pair’s often vague relationship status, a source relayed to Fox News last month that the pair are expert co-parents and said Jenner has never looked to have children with anyone else but the "Butterfly Effect" performer.

"Kylie and Travis are incredibly close regardless of whether or not they're together in any given month," the insider said, "so I wouldn’t bet on her having children with anyone other than him."

A source also relayed to Us Weekly at the time that Jenner and Scott simply maintain an "unconventional relationship" that "really works for the both of them."

"Kylie is such a hands-on mother and loves being one, so she will be the primary caretaker," the insider said, adding these days she and the "Sicko Mode" performer are in a "much better place."

"All of the fighting from the past has simmered," the source echoed of the stressless relationship which another insider told the outlet earlier this year is unlabeled by the co-parents.

"I wouldn’t say that Kylie and Travis have an open relationship, they just don’t put a label on it," the source said in May. "They’ve been like this for years. Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There’s no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been."

Jenner and Scott split publicly in October 2019 after two years of dating. Scott opened up about the breakup in January 2020 in an interview with XXL magazine.

"I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will," Scott said at the time. "The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

"I never let any of that s--- affect my mental, but it’s a pain in the a---," he continued before stating elsewhere in the interview that, "it’s not a struggle to have a famous significant other."

He added: "I think life in general always comes with hardships. It’s how you deal with them."