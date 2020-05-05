Kristin Cavallari gave marriage advice to engaged fan two months before Jay Cutler split: 'Don’t do it'

Did Kristin Cavallari possibly allude to her public split from Jay Cutler some two months before their divorce was announced?

In a recently resurfaced video clip -- obtained by TMZ -- the former couple was asked for marriage advice from a fan, which awkwardly elicited relationship guidance from Cavallari, at an event that reportedly took place at her Uncommon James jewelry store in February.

While sitting next to her “Very Cavallari” co-star husband, the 33-year-old says to the inquiring fan, “Don’t do it,” earning a laugh from Cutler, who filed for divorce from the former “Laguna Beach” star last month, citing irreconcilable differences while she pointed to “marital misconduct” in her retort.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the former pair reached two agreements in their recent divorce filings after Cavallari submitted an emergency response to Cutler’s request to block her attempt to purchase a home for herself and their three children.

After claiming Cutler, 37, was blocking their finance manager from releasing funds for her to purchase a new property, People magazine, citing court documents, reported on Monday that a judge ordered that Cavallari “shall be permitted to use marital funds” to purchase a new property.

The other agreement the former it-couple reached was centered on splitting custody of their three children, sons Camden, 7; Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Per the terms, the kids will remain at the ex-pair's current Nashville residence while Cavallari and the former football pro will switch off every other week to stay with their children.

After the close of sale on Cavallari’s new residence, only then will the kids “spend time with each parent in their respective residence during said parent's respective parenting time," the outlet reported.

Cutler and Cavallari tied the knot in 2013 and have starred on her E! reality show since 2018.