Kristin Cavallari 'blindsided' by Jay Cutler filing for divorce, report says

Kristin Cavallari was allegedly “blindsided” by Jay Cutler suddenly filing for divorce last week, according to a new report.

Per E! News, the reality star knew her marriage to the former NFL quarterback, 36, “has been over” for a while now, but insiders privy to the pair told the outlet Cavallari, 33, allegedly had no clue Cutler would submit his walking papers.

"She had hoped they could work things out more amicably and they were off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger,” the source claimed.

Meanwhile, E! News claimed that multiple insiders told them that the pair, who were married for nearly seven years, had mutually agreed to split custody of their three children down the middle, however, Cutler, stated in his filing that he is "the available at home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties' minor children."

Another source claimed to the outlet that Cavallari was “caught off guard” by Cutler claiming to be the “primary caregiver."

"His filing was basically trying to take her out of the equation so she had to respond strongly,” the source explained. “She's not going to be taken out of the equation when it comes to her children.”

A third insider piled onto the sentiment adding, "Jay was playing for the NFL a majority of their marriage, for him to call himself the primary caregiver just because he is retired and she is working is not accurate," and a fourth source maintained that Cavallari believes “she can raise the kids in the safest environment.”

Although E! News reported on Wednesday that their third insider relayed that “everything was amicable” between the couple, the pair’s relationship seemed to take a dip following the family’s return from the Bahamas and that Cutler allegedly “blindsided” her with his filing.

The same source told the news program that Cavallari and Cutler had been living at their home “three days on and three days off," for the kids, however, the insider declared the former couple are “on edge” and have since taken up solace in “separate parts” of their Nashville, Tenn. home.

The pair appeared together on the E! reality show “Very Cavallari" since 2018. Cutler and Cavallari tied the knot in 2013 and share children Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, together.

Reps for Cavallari and Cutler did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.