Jay Cutler's brand is 'torched' if Kristin Cavallari's 'marital misconduct' allegations are true, expert says

With Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler each digging their heels in the sand on their recent divorce filing, questions are swirling about how the two can mitigate damage to their respective brands and save face in the court of public opinion.

Fox News recently spoke to Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, who weighed in on the topic and shared how he believes the two stars should navigate their images now, as well as in the future.

Schiffer first explained that he thinks that "Kristin was good for Jay's brand because it softened" his look "a bit."

"It caused this arrogant, disrespectful image to be more toned down... it humanized him," Schiffer claimed.

"And I say toned down and brought humanity to a brand that was known for being cold and aloof and turned off a lot of people. So that opened a world of opportunities with advertisers for him and other channels that he wouldn't have had," the image guru alleged.

Schiffer, who is the brain trust behind the public images for numerous corporations, believes the former NFL dart-thrower has all but tarnished his reputation if Cavallari’s allegations of "marital misconduct" are true.

"He has torched that ... with allegations of misconduct by his wife, who is beloved and has a fan base that is highly supportive of her and who helped him rejuvenate his brand in many ways,” Schiffer said.

Cavallari, on the other hand, can likely come out of this unscathed, and with her reputation intact, Schiffer claimed.

"If the facts continue to appear as they are and if Kristin is shown to have been a victim of misconduct in this, then she will gain the sympathy of the public and strengthen her brand because of the vulnerability and connection that people will feel for her during this period of public shame," he explained.

Schiffer continued: "There's no question that when these situations happen and there is a potential act of disrespect or disloyalty that is seismic, the public responds with celebrities in a circle and join the camp of those aggrieved, and Kristin is the giant winner in that."

When asked how each party should move forward in their public approach, Schiffer said make no mistake -- if Cutler had made any missteps in his marriage that caused Cavallari to categorize her divorce as "marital misconduct," the ex-footballer should publicly make amends.

“Jay has got to apologize and he's got to make it right to Kristin first,” Schiffer said. “And then I think he needs to talk about, and apologize in some kind of public fashion, so that the public realizes that what he did wasn't right and to disrespect his wife on a public stage like this is terrible.”

Meanwhile, Schiffer believes the "Laguna Beach" alum should wait it out.

“And with Kristin, I don't think she should need to do anything,” he said. “I think she just needs to ride it out and she'll continue to benefit from sympathy.”

Schiffer added that for the time being, Cutler will have to “feel the flames of defeat” in public but noted that if the misconduct that Cavallari is alleging is not true, Cutler should “absolutely assert himself."

“... If he's innocent, he should absolutely assert himself [to the public], of course," Schiffer said, noting: "But first with her."

Cavallari and Cutler tied the knot in 2013 and share three kids together -- son Camden, 7; son Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Cavallari is reportedly asking for primary physical custody with Cutler only getting visitation.

Reps for Cavallari and Cutler did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.