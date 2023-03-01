Kristin Cavallari jokes she’s 'heartless' for breaking up with guys over text: 'I know that’s horrible'

Kristin Cavallari admitted this week she’s broken up with guys over texts.

"I know that’s horrible," she told co-host Stephen Colletti on their podcast "Back to the Beach" Tuesday. She said she’s only done it with men she’s dated less than two months.

"If I’ve only hung out with you a couple of times, and I’m like, ‘This is going nowhere’ — I actually just recently did that over a text. I know, it’s pretty f----- up," she confessed.

The "Laguna Beach" alum said she got "multiple voice notes back" from the guy. "And I was like, ‘S---, I should probably send you a voice note, but I don’t even want to.’"

She "fully" admitted "that’s a cop-out," jokingly calling herself "so f------ heartless, I guess."

Cavallari explained that their relationship was "nothing serious" but said the guy she had been dating "wouldn’t let me end it," adding he "kept fighting it and kept going."

"It’s actually still a little ongoing," she said. "Last night, I tried to end it, and then I was like ‘I’ve got to go to bed. I can’t do this.’ I woke up this morning. I just actually before we got on this podcast, I sent a text that was like, ‘Hey, just let me know when things settle down for you. Like, we can pick this back up later.' I haven’t heard from him yet, so that’s not a good sign. He might not be too happy with me, but here we are."

The 36-year-old Uncommon James mogul previously revealed she's been unwittingly attracting "a lot of married men" since her divorce from former NFL quarterback husband Jay Cutler.

Cavallari said she believes "everything you attract is more like spiritually whatever you’re going through or ready for."

"Clearly, I’m not ready for a relationship because I’m attracting all these unavailable men," she added.

Cavallari, a mother of three, said she met her ex when she was 23 and had her first child at 25. She and Cutler were together 10 years before separating in 2020.

They have three children — Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7.

She said she is dating and talking to guys, "but anything serious I’m just not in a place for it right now."

She also said she’s tired of dating athletes and men in their 20s, adding that she’s looking for someone more "established."