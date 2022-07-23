Kristin Cavallari shares how she dates online, reveals relationship status

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristin Cavallari is going for the online dating route following her split from Jay Cutler.

"People have set me up. Mutual friends," she said on the "Not Skinny, But Not Fat" podcast episode on Tuesday. "My DMs have essentially been my dating app."

Cavallari, 35, continued: "I’m only going to go for the verified [accounts]. I can’t filter through all of my DMs but I can see those blue checkmarks, honey."

The "Uncommon James" founder shared that even though she looks for verified Instagram users, that doesn’t mean she wants to date another celebrity.

"I prefer someone to not be [famous]. I really, in my head, my ideal man is a businessman who no one knows," she shared. "I don’t like people that often. I have gone on a date with a businessman in Nashville. I’m pretty picky, I guess. But I’m not going to settle, I’m going to stay picky."

Cavallari filed for divorce from her husband of seven years in April 2020. The couple share three children: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8 and Saylor, 6.

Following Cavallari and Cutler’s divorce, "The Hills" alum shared she’s been dating, but keeping it private.

"I’ve been pretty able to keep things on the DL lately, which is nice," she said. "I dated someone right away after Jay for about five, six months. I dated Jeff for five or six months right after that other guy. Then I didn’t date at all for a while."

Cavallari was referring to her brief relationship with comedian Jeff Dye. Their relationship made headlines at the end of 2020. US Weekly reported that the couple called it quits in March 2021.

Since then, Cavallari shares she’s been "actively dating" in Nashville where she lives with her three children. "I was dating someone for a couple of months, but I continued to go on other dates," she shared. "I’ve been on quite a few dates."

Although the mother-of-three has been adamant about dating, she confirmed that she is still single.

In July, Cavallari opened up about her divorce with Cutler and said she viewed their separation as a positive choice.

"The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce. But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now," Cavallari said on "The School of Greatness" podcast.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart," the couple said in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

She credited her three children for giving her the positive outlook on her divorce.

"My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself," she said. "I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids — and support them and encourage them — that’s the most important thing."