Kristin Cavallari flaunts abs in new photos from Mexico trip after revealing she will no longer date athletes

Kristin Cavallari soaked up the sun in Mexico while celebrating her best friend's wedding this week.

The 36-year-old reality star posted a series of photos, ranging from fully clothed to partially clothed, showcasing her different looks for the big celebration in Cancún.

In one picture, the mother of three is seen snapping a shot of herself in a tiny black bikini, showcasing her rock-hard abs.

Another photo showed the host of the "Back to the Beach" podcast in a white ruffled dress.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI DOESN'T THINK SHE WANTS 'TO DATE ANOTHER ATHLETE' AFTER JAY CUTLER, MATT LEINART ROMANCES

She captured the photos "One for the books."

Another picture, taken with a large group of people, showed Cavallari wearing a pink dress with heart-shaped sunglasses on the dance floor.

In a separate Instagram post, Cavallari wrote a sweet message to the bride, her friend Steph.

"I’m the worst and didn’t get any good pictures from the actual wedding, but my best friend got married this weekend and I’ve never seen her look more gorgeous or happy," Cavallari captioned the photos. "No one deserves all the love more than her. I love you so much."

Cavallari's latest rumored flame, "The Bachelorette" star Tyler Cameron, 29, commented on the semi-blurry photo, cheekily asking, "Was this shot on an iPod?"

There have been rumors swirling about Cavallari and Cameron's relationship status. Earlier this month, the "Laguna Beach" star seemingly confirmed on her podcast that the two did go on a date.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cavallari also admitted to her podcast co-host and ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti, that she's changing things up when it comes to her dating life.

"To be honest I, I don't want to say anything I'm gonna end up regretting, but I don't think I want to date another athlete," she admitted. "I've done that. . . . I want to leave that in the past."

Cavallari was married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler for seven years before they divorced in April 2020.

The two share three children, sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP