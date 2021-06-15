Kristin Cavallari opens up about co-parenting her kids with estranged husband Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari has her schedule down pat.

In May 2020, the reality star, 34, reached a custody agreement for her children with estranged husband Jay Cutler. The pair share three little ones: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.

The duo made it relatively easy for themselves, agreeing to split time with their children one week on, one week off.

Cavallari recently opened up to Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons about how she spends her weeks with her children and what she does when they’re not around.

"I only have my kids half the time now. I have them every other week," she said. "I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I’m mom. I’m not doing anything else."

When she doesn't have her kiddos, Cavallari says she utilizes her time alone.

"I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to," explained the star. "But when I have my kids, I’m not doing anything else."

It seems that she’ll be taking advantage of her alone time, as a goal of hers is to not need to rely on anyone financially.

"I’ve always had this work ethic in me and I’ve always wanted to make my own money," she told the outlet. "It has always been really important to me because I never wanted to rely on anybody. To me, money was freedom. It was independence."

The work ethic, Cavallari said, may have come from her parents’ divorce and her father being 20 years older than her stepmother, a situation that the "Very Cavallari" star said she "didn’t like."

"I remember my dad saying, ‘You know, you don’t have to have a job.’ And I was like, ‘No, I know. But I want one,’" she recalled. "I’ve always wanted to make my own money and be my own person."

Luckily, she’s set out on several business ventures that should keep her satisfied in the future.

"I’m just feeling very thankful and very happy with where I’m at," she gushed. "For so many years, for me, everything was the future: like, ‘Okay, I need to be doing X, Y and Z in 2022. And then I want to do this and then I want that.’ I wasn’t living in the moment. Now I’m just sort of letting life happen."

However, Cavallari isn’t losing her focus.

"That’s not to say that I don’t have goals," she said. "… I’m enjoying the whole process: the good, bad, the ugly. It’s all part of life, and that’s why we’re here."

The Uncommon James mogul and former NFL star announced in April 2020 they were splitting after 10 years together.