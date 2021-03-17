Kristin Cavallari says ‘freedom’ feels ‘really damn good’ in cheeky bikini pic

Kristin Cavallari is living her best life.

The "Very Cavallari" star, 34, is currently on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico -- and has been sharing snapshots from her getaway with her social media followers.

In her latest post on Wednesday, the reality star is seen standing by a pool as she stares at the ocean while the camera captures her from behind. The Uncommon James mogul is seen rocking bikini bottoms and appears to be topless.

"Freedom. It feels really damn good," Cavallari wrote in the caption.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI IS 'BACK' TO HER 'OLD SELF' AMID JAY CUTLER DIVORCE: 'IT FEELS REALLY DAMN GOOD'

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person stating: "I want to look like this from behind."

"ugh girl crush," said another. "Jaw dropped [fire emoji]," one commenter said.

Another user pointed out that "Freedom looks so good on ya!"

The picture received over 100,000 likes in the process.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI TALKS EXES AFTER THANKSGIVING, JAY CUTLER SPENDS HOLIDAY WITH CARRIE UNDERWOOD

On Tuesday, Cavallari shared another picture from her getaway. This one featured the mom-of-three rocking a one-piece strappy swimsuit, showing off her figure.

"My second home," Cavallari captioned the picture, which received nearly 110,000 likes.

The television personality also shared a picture of herself standing outside Squid Roe, a restaurant and nightclub venue. "You know the saying 'what happens in Cabo, stays in Cabo,'" she reminded fans.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last year, Cavallari split from her husband, ex-NFL star Jay Cutler. She also decided to end her "Very Cavallari" show after three seasons.

Of their divorce, Cavallari told People magazine in September: "We definitely kept a lot of stuff private. Producers saw stuff, but they didn't put it in the show – which is good, because I don't want my kids to ever [see that]."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though the couple split after 10 years together, the duo reunited in late January to pose in identical, now-deleted Instagram flicks, which led to mass confusion among fans.

The former pair tied the knot in 2013. They share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, as well as daughter Saylor, 5.