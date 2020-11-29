Kristin Cavallari talks exes after Thanksgiving with family, Jay Cutler spends holiday with Carrie Underwood

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler spent Thanksgiving apart this year.

The separated pair were active on social media and provided a little insight on how they spent the holiday.

Cavallari opted for a small Thanksgiving celebration with her children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, at their Nashville home.

“Lots to be thankful for but most thankful for my little crew,” she posted on Thursday with an Instagram photo of her and the kids posing with their backs facing the camera. “The best things that ever happened to me. Happy Thanksgiving all!”

Cutler, who was unable to reunite with his children like he did for Halloween, spent the holiday with Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher.

“We had it all. And when I say we, I mean @carrieunderwood and @mfisher1212,” he captioned a brief Instagram video that showed the group’s Thanksgiving spread. “I watched a large turkey cook in a vat of oil. Carrie and Mike had enough for 20 people. Hope everyone had a great Turkey day.”

Cutler wasn’t the only one to hang out with friends on Thanksgiving, however.

Cavallari shared a series of Instagram Stories where she spoke with longtime her pal Justin Anderson, who has also made appearances on the “Very Cavallari” reality show.

The pair led a Q&A session that didn’t shy away from Cavallari’s very famous exes, including “Laguna Beach” star Stephen Colletti, disc jockey Brody Jenner and “The Hills” star Justin Bobby Brescia.

When asked who the best kisser was out of the three, Anderson claims Cavallari had “always said that Stephen was the best kisser.”

And when asked to play a risqué game of which of her exes she would marry, sleep with or kill, Cavallari said, "I would marry Stephen and I would f— Brody and I would probably kill Justin Bobby.”

“No hard feelings! Only because I haven't talked to him since ‘The Hills,’” she added to justify her hypothetical picks for the game.

Cavallari and Cutler announced their separation in April.