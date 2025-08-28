Kris Jenner defends second facelift at 69, says it's her version of 'aging gracefully'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kris Jenner revealed that she underwent a second facelift after stunning fans with her revitalized appearance in recent months.

In May, the 69-year-old reality star went viral after she stepped out with a new youthful look while accompanying her daughter Kim Kardashian to a Paris court where the SKIMS founder testified in the trial for her 2016 robbery.

The following week, Kris shared photos on Instagram with many fans noting that she now bore a stronger resemblance to her famous daughters.

While appearing on the cover of Vogue Arabia's September issue, Jenner opened up about her recent procedure.

"I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh," she told the outlet.

Jenner continued, "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

"Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself," she added. "If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything.

"But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version."

Jenner told the outlet that New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine performed the facelift and said her daughters, Kylie Jenner and Kim, supported her during her surgery.

"Of course, my daughter Kylie went with me, while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime," she said.

"The Kardashians" star explained why she believed that it was important for her to be transparent about her surgeries.

"I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very ­inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about ­themselves," Jenner said. "Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful."

Jenner's revelation comes after Kylie surprised fans with her candid response to a TikTok user, who posted a video in which she pleaded with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul to share what exactly she requested when she underwent her breast augmentation.

"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Kylie wrote in June, noting that her doctor was Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher.

"hope this helps lol," she added.

The next day, Fisher thanked Kylie on Instagram for the unexpected shoutout.

Jenner took to the comments section of the post to praise Fisher, who she revealed was also her surgeon when she had her first facelift in 2011.

"Garth you are such a superstar class act!! You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!!" she wrote. "And made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid."

She continued, "You have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!!"

While speaking with Vogue, Jenner, who turns 70 in November, shared her perspective on aging.

"I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I’m happy to be there," she said. "I just have to try my best to do what I can to feel good and healthy."

"My blessing is my family," she added. "If I can be a part of their lives in the best way possible, then I’m thrilled."

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, who manages six of her children's careers and oversees nine family-owned companies, explained that she has no plans to retire anytime soon.

"My mom worked until she was 82, and I’m planning on following suit," she told the outlet with a laugh. "Maybe 85?"