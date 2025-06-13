Ricki Lake admits to plastic surgery after 30-pound weight loss transformation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ricki Lake has been on a transformative journey over the past few years, and the results speak for themselves.

After dropping more than 30 pounds through diet and exercise, the former talk show host revealed another major change – a face and neck lift.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with host Andy Cohen, Lake, 56, candidly spoke out about her decision to go under the knife.

Cohen complimented the way Lake looked, and she explained that six years ago, she faced hair loss. After shaving her head, she decided to let her hair grow back naturally, without dye.

"I’ve also had, and I’ll reveal this to you [although] I’ve told other people," Lake said. "I’ve had a lower face and neck lift."

As Cohen continued to praise her appearance and said she looked "so good," Lake raised her hands under her chin to highlight her jawline.

"Thank you, I kind of think it’s the best facelift I’ve ever seen," Lake added. "And my doctor, let me give a shoutout, because he’s a genius."

Lake praised her surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad, for his expertise and went on to share how incredible she felt after the procedure.

"I love that I can talk about it. I’m fully transparent, always have been," she remarked. "I don’t want there to be any stigma. This is something that was bothering me."

"I lost a lot of weight and I had this certain thing hanging and I had it fixed."

The "Hairspray" actress' comments come after she detailed her weight-loss journey last year.

In May 2024, Lake revealed she refused Ozempic to help her after it was pushed on her by a doctor.

"The doctor was pushing it for people who were overweight," Lake recalled in an interview on "Good Morning America."

"And he was saying you weren't going to be successful without it, is what he said to me, really. And I like a challenge. And I like proving people wrong. And so it pissed me off. I just was reluctant, and I wanted to give it a go on my own."

Lake noted at the time that this was the "best" she felt in life.

She and husband Ross Burningham began their weight-loss journey in the fall of 2023.

The actress shared that they were intermittent fasting and dived into a keto diet. The couple also started exercising, including Pilates.

Burningham has also lost over 40 pounds during their joint effort.

The couple tied the knot in January 2022.