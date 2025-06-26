Kristin Cavallari, Kylie Jenner spill plastic surgery secrets as Hollywood’s beauty myth crumbles: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner and Kristin Cavallari are among the stars who recently surprised fans with their transparency about their plastic surgery procedures.

Over the past few weeks, the 27-year-old "The Kardashians" star and the 38-year-old "Laguna Beach" alum opened up about going under the knife and revealed specific details about their surgeries.

In early June, Jenner stunned fans with her candid response to a TikTok user, who posted a video in which she pleaded with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul to share what exactly she requested when she underwent her breast augmentation.

"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Jenner wrote, noting that her doctor was Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher. "hope this helps lol," she added.

In breast augmentation, "cc" refers to cubic centimeters, which is the unit of measurement for the volume of the breast implant. Higher cc values indicate larger implant sizes.

The next day, Fisher shared an Instagram post in which he thanked Jenner for giving him an unexpected shoutout on social media. Jenner's mother Kris Jenner, 69, then took to the comments to praise Fisher as a "superstar class act."

Kris revealed that Fisher was also her surgeon when she had her first facelift in 2011, which she described as the "most amazing experience ever."

During a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," Jenner first confirmed rumors that she had breast augmentation surgery after previously denying the speculation. Jenner admitted that she had the procedure at 19, the year before she gave birth to her first child with rapper Travis Scott , daughter Stormi, now 7. At the time, the TV personality expressed regret that she underwent the surgery before having children.

Three days after Jenner's revelation, Cavallari also shared specific details about her own breast implants in a reply to a fan.

"I was 300 cc before now I'm 340. Everyone thinks I went a lot bigger but I've just pushed them up a couple times since getting them done," she shared on Instagram. "This is the new set a few days ago and they fit my frame."

In 2024, Cavallari – who shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler – revealed that she previously had two breast augmentations after she finished breastfeeding Jaxon and Saylor.

During a May episode of her podcast, "Let’s Be Honest," Cavallari shared that she had the second augmentation after her doctor determined that one of her implants had ruptured and a "body then formed a huge piece of scar tissue around it." The Uncommon James founder recalled that the discovery was made while she was undergoing surgery to "redo my boobs."

Despite her health scare, Cavallari told her listeners that she had no regrets about getting her breast augmentations.

"I’m happy about it!" she said. "And I’m gonna be honest with you guys: Doing my boobs is one of the best things I’ve ever done."

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Eric Schiffer, chairman of the Los Angeles-based firm Reputation Management Consultants, shared his view on why stars are becoming more open about their cosmetic enhancements.

"The myth of the ‘genetic lottery’ is getting slaughtered – celebrities are forced to admit their beauty is bought, not purely born," the PR expert said. "Pretending your face is a miracle of DNA is dead – now it’s all receipts, and surgical invoices. Today’s fans don’t want fairy tales – they want the ugly, unfiltered surgeons invoice.

"Celebrity candor about 445-cc implants isn’t altruism; it’s influencer inventory – every cubic centimeter reveal pumps the resale value of their own brand merch," Schiffer continued. "Kylie Jenner publishing her implant specs is the new press-release for celebrity plastic surgeons like Dr. Garth Fisher. When Kristin Cavallari live-blogs a rupture revision, she’s not oversharing – she’s quarantining brand risk before the tabloids weaponize the X-ray."

Doug Eldridge of Achilles PR told Fox News Digital that he believed celebrities' increasing forthrightness about their procedures is the result of changing times.

"To some extent, this is part of a celebrity sine wave, as far as beauty and body image trends go," Eldridge said. "Twenty years ago, the only time plastic surgery was ‘certain’ was when it went wrong."

Fisher's office reportedly received over 150 calls a day after Jenner revealed that he was behind her breast augmentation. While speaking with Fox News Digital, Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon David Feldmar weighed in on the impact of the celebrities' revelations.

"The increased transparency from celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Kristin Cavallari about their plastic surgery is certainly driving patient interest, with some specifically requesting ‘The Kylie Jenner’ or ‘The Kristin Cavallari’ breast augmentation for their signature enhanced yet natural-looking results," he said.

"This openness helps normalize discussions about cosmetic procedures and empowers patients to explore their options," Feldmar added. "However, expecting identical results to a celebrity’s is often unrealistic due to individual differences in anatomy, healing and lifestyle."

"As surgeons, we guide patients toward personalized outcomes that enhance their unique features while prioritizing safety and realistic expectations, drawing inspiration from celebrity aesthetics without promising an exact replica."

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian took a page out of her sister Kylie's playbook as she revealed every cosmetic procedure she has undergone over the years.

Kardashian's disclosure came in response to an Instagram post by London-based aesthetic surgeon Dr. Jonny Betteridge, who took a deep dive into the mom-of-two's physical "transformation" over the years while sharing a long list of procedures he believed she had done.

"Khloé has changed a lot over the past few years," he wrote in the caption of a video shared on his clinic’s Instagram account, highlighting photos of Kardashian attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding festivities as well as throwback snaps of the reality star. "While she’s spoken about her weight loss and fitness routine, it seems likely that her transformation also includes several cosmetic procedures."

Betteridge shared a breakdown of procedures that he believed Karshashian has had, including a face and neck lift , a chin implant, Rhinoplasty, lip filler and more. He shared his view that Kardashian "looks dramatically different from a few years ago." However, Betteridge included the disclaimer that his list was "purely speculative and based on my professional opinion."

"I have no personal knowledge of any treatments Khloe Kardashian may or may not have had," he added.

While Kardashian praised the doctor for the "great compliment" in the comments section of his post, she was quick to clarify the work she's actually had done.

"First off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here's a list of things that I have done. I've been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go," she continued.

According to Kardashian, she’s had a nose job , "laser Hair for the hairline and everywhere else," "Botox and sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek," "soft wave laser for skin tightening" and "filler in the past but not any over the last few years."

Kardashian added that she's "lost 80 pounds over the years (slow and steady)."

Additionally, Kardashian said she uses "collagen baby Threads" underneath her chin and neck, as well as " Salmon sperm facials / regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care."

As more celebrities are coming forward about their cosmetic work, plastic surgeon Dr. Josef Hadeed, who has offices in Beverly Hills and Miami, shared his view on whether their candor would have a lasting impact on the industry.

"Generally speaking, most people want to look like a better version of themselves," he told Fox News Digital. "Certainly, there are some people who do want to look like a certain celebrity or an influencer they have seen on social media, so we may see a temporary uptick in requests for a breast augmentation to look like a certain celebrity who has admitted to having theirs done."

"However, it is not very realistic to look like someone else," Hadeed added. "Every woman starts off with a different breast size, volume, shape and anatomy. A good breast augmentation should result in a natural look that compliments the chest and body, and since there are so many options for breast implants, it is important to find the right implant for each patient depending on what her aesthetic goals are."

Schiffer and Eldridge also shared their opinions on how pulling back the veil on their plastic surgeries would impact celebrities in the eyes of their fans.

"Confession can be a PR triumph or a social media bloodbath – there’s no middle ground," Schiffer said. "Some fans applaud the honesty, others see it as normalizing vanity. For each fan who praises transparency, there’s one who calls it a desperate plea for attention."

He continued, "Owning up to surgery humanizes a celebrity – or expose them as just another insecure narcissist. It’s negative if the work looks botched – transparency can’t rescue bad art direction on your epidermis."

"You can also think of it as pre-emptive crisis insurance: disclose the nip-tuck details before TMZ finds the OR log, and the headline reads ‘empowered,’ not ‘exposed,'" Schiffer added. "In the TikTok courtroom, hiding a facelift is securities fraud against your own face."

"Brands love it: a star who posts her surgeon’s handle turns personal downtime into a paid referral pipeline – affiliate marketing, but with scalpels."

Eldridge told Fox News Digital that the uptick in celebrities' transparency about their plastic surgeries was a "good move."

"Getting ‘work done’ is inevitable in Hollywood; until recently, ‘giving credit’ was not," he said. "As social media continues to be a tool to close the gap between celebrities and their fans – by providing the illusion of proximity, authenticity and relatability – then this is the logical ‘update’ for those apps: candor."

"At the same time, you’re also seeing a unique counter-culture among the glitterati: as one half moves to share their surgeon’s names and ‘cc-secrets’ there is another group that is leaning into the winds of time," Eldridge noted. "From Jamie Lee Curtis opting not to color her hair a decade ago, to former ‘Baywatch’ beauty, Pamela Anderson, opting not to wear makeup anymore, there’s always a trend, it’s just a question of how long it stays en vogue."

As for whether the trend would continue, Schiffer told Fox News Digital that he believed "the transparency arms race has just begun."

"Expect even more grotesque detail and surgical oversharing," he said. "Confession is contagious; each celebrity who comes clean drags a dozen more into the lights."

Schiffer continued, "Transparency is now a competitive sport – who can be more brutally honest, more raw? This isn’t a trend – it’s a permanent mutation in celebrity culture. The next frontier is not just admitting surgery, but live-streaming it."

However, Eldridge shared his view that the stars' plastic surgery tell-alls were a passing fad and "not likely" to continue.

"Just look at the previous trends, that came and went – but for the time being, authenticity is akin to the ‘must-have’ insulated tumbler that’s flying off the shelves at Target."

