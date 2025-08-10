Kourtney Kardashian blasted for 'reckless' parenting after putting 21-month-old son on a boat sans life jacket

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kourtney Kardashian is catching some heat.

On Friday, the reality star and mom of four, 46, took to social media to share snapshots of her family vacation in Idaho. One photo, in particular, features her 21-month- old son, Rocky — who she shares with husband, Travis Barker — aboard a boat without a lifejacket.

"Food for the soul," Kardashian captioned the post.

Social media users were quick to share their reactions to Kardashian's parenting decision.

"No life jacket??? And the Mother of the year award goes to……" one user commented.

"Not having a life jacket on your baby while in a boat is reckless and ILLEGAL," another wrote.

One day later, Kardashian responded to the backlash.

"Update: bought a life vest that fits!" she wrote on her Instagram story, over a screenshot of an infant life vest.

"Good looking out. Honestly didn't think about some of the dangers," she continued. "Thank you for making me aware and hopefully this helps make other mommies aware of the dangers of certain types of boating without a life vest."

Followers quickly praised the Lemme founder for her response.

"I love that instead of getting angry she took the advice and wants to protect her child. She’s a great mom," one user commented. "no need to chastise her anymore guys."

"What a great response from Kourtney. There are many times in life when we just simply don't think of something until someone points it out. Great Mom response," another wrote.

A representative for Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has been a victim of the parenting police.

The eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood shared a carousel of images welcoming in the new month of October, with a questionable lawn display prominently featured outside of her Southern California abode.

Two massive inflatable skeletons were blown up and perched on the grass beneath a tree, with one giant skeleton sitting on top of the other plastic skeleton in a suggestive manner, leaving little to the imagination of her followers.

"The inflatables are cringe," one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, "Your kids can SEE those skeletons."

"As a mother of four kids I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables," one follower wrote.

Barker and Kardashian have never shied away from public displays of affection since revealing their relationship in 2021.

The couple welcomed baby Rocky in November, more than one year after officially tying the knot during a fairytale wedding in Italy.

She has three children with her former partner, Scott Disick, while Barker also has three kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post.