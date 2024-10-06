Kourtney Kardashian catches parenting police wrath for 'tacky' Halloween decorations: 'Kids can see those'

Kourtney Kardashian was at the mercy of online trolls over the weekend after revealing her Halloween display at home.

The eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood shared a carousel of images welcoming in the new month of October, with a questionable lawn display prominently featured outside of her Southern California abode.

Two massive inflatable skeletons were blown up and perched on the grass beneath a tree, with one giant skeleton sitting on top of the other plastic skeleton in a suggestive manner, leaving little to the imagination of her followers.

"The inflatables are cringe," one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, "Your kids can SEE those skeletons."

"As a mother of four kids I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables," one follower wrote. One commenter simply stated, "The skeletons are a little tacky."

"The skeletons seriously? Any respect for your kids?" another user mused.

One follower pointed out, "The position of the skeletons is unnecessary. It has nothing to do with Halloween."

"The skeletons are too sexual. Halloween is supposed to be full of fun. Not full of sexual innuendos," a fan commented. "I know you love Halloween but please keep it kid-friendly."

Another Instagram user stated the obvious and appeared to come to Kardashian's defense, "Have you seen pictures of her n travis? They’re always like that."

Kardashian, 45, also showed off an incredible display of pumpkins lining a staircase outside her home before sharing snaps of her husband, Travis Barker, pushing their son, Rocky, outside the Franklin Theatre.

In another snap, The Poosh founder is lovingly looking down at her baby boy while she appears to be backstage at a Blink-182 show. Barker has been touring the world with his band on the "One More Time Tour."

Barker and Kardashian have never shied away from public displays of affection since revealing their relationship in 2021.

The couple welcomed baby Rocky in November, more than one year after officially tying the knot during a fairytale wedding in Italy.

She has three children with her former partner, Scott Disick, while Barker also has three kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.