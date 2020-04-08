KISS singer Paul Stanley celebrates dad’s 100th birthday: ‘I am so proud to be his son’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

KISS co-frontman Paul Stanley has a special reason to celebrate these days.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame star paid tribute to his father William Eisen on Tuesday in honor of the proud patriarch’s 100th birthday.

The 68-year-old musician shared that he and Eisen aren’t able to enjoy the momentous occasion together because they’re both practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“MY DAD IS ONE HUNDRED YEARS OLD TODAY!” the rocker boasted on Instagram. “He Is An AWESOME Man And I Am So Proud To Be His Son. We Can’t Be Together Since It’s Not Safe. I Love Him Dearly And Am Asking EVERYONE [TO] PLEASE WISH HIM HAPPY BIRTHDAY ON THIS MILESTONE. Thank You.”

KISS SINGER PAUL STANLEY WEIGHS IN ON ACE FREHLEY, GENE SIMMONS FEUD: ‘I WOULDN’T LOSE ANY SLEEP OVER IT’

KISS CO-FOUNDER ACE FREHLEY ACCUSES GENE SIMMONS OF GROPING HIS WIFE IN SEARING SOCIAL MEDIA POST

Previously, Stanley admitted in a video shared on social media that, like many Americans, he was feeling a bit stir crazy while indoors.

“My plan tomorrow is to sit here, get a guitar, maybe tell you some stories, maybe show you how I wrote a song – show you how I wrote ‘Love Gun,’” he explained. “That could be interesting ‘cause I need to connect with you ‘cause I’m going a little bit crazy.”

The next day, Stanley shared another video of himself discussing the hit song. He also gave a special thank you to health care workers during the devastating coronavirus outbreak.

“Big thanks to all the people who are on the frontlines trying to get us through this,” said Stanley. “[I’ve been home for] 17 or 18 days because that’s what the medical people, the experts, are saying we should do – try to take some of the strain off the doctors and all the hospital workers, try to flatten that curb.”

JOHN PRINE DEAD AT AGE 73 FROM CORONAVIRUS COMPLICATIONS

LORETTA LYNN SAYS CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE IS 'THE DAMNDEST THING I'VE EVER SEEN'

Back in May 2019, Stanley told Fox News that despite the fame and fortune he has achieved with KISS since the band formed in 1973, he’s also a proud family man with four children. After being married to Pamela Bowen from 1992 until 2001, he found love again with Erin Sutton. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and have been happily married since.

“I think the key to influencing people is to lead by example,” said Stanley on instilling certain values in his children. “It’s really not what you tell your children, it’s what they see. And for me, I’ve always led my life with the idea that my children are watching and they will emulate what they see.

“In most lives, I think you find that you pattern yourself on what you saw at home,” continued Stanley. “So regardless of how much money you have or how little money, whatever economic strata, I think the important thing is to teach your children morality and ethics that transcends economics or anything else. And the best way to teach that, other than to tell your children, is to reinforce it by them seeing you live it.”