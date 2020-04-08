Loretta Lynn says coronavirus quarantine is 'the damndest thing I've ever seen'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Loretta Lynn is sharing how she really feels about the coronavirus pandemic now that it's forced the 87-year-old to limit her day-to-day activities.

The country icon reflected on the current state of the world in a new interview with Billboard, where she confirmed that her recent health woes -- she suffered a broken hip and a stroke in the last three years -- prompted an order from her doctor to limit her face-to-face interactions.

"Yeah, we've been quarantined," Lynn told the outlet. "It's the damndest thing I've ever seen."

"I'll be fine," she added. "I think they'll let me out of this anytime, basically when the problem is over."

Before the pandemic shuttered concerts, movie premieres, national and worldwide events, the "You Ain't Woman Enough" singer was gearing up for a book tour for the autobiography she penned with daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, titled "Me & Patsy: Kickin' Up Dust -- My Friendship with Patsy Cline." The book was released April 7.

Last week, Lynn released a newly recorded cover of her late friend Cline's "I Fall to Pieces." The coal miner's daughter told the outlet Cline was her "big sister," crediting the vocalist for teaching her how to walk on stage and hold a microphone.

"She told me I could be a better singer if I would," Lynn quipped. "I told her she could, too."

Lynn also recalled witnessing Cline stand up for herself and her music back in the 1960s when she recorded Willie Nelson's "Crazy."

"[Producer] Owen [Bradley] and Patsy would cuss each other out," she shared with the outlet. "They'd start to record; Patsy'd be trying to tell him how to do it. He'd be telling her she's the singer, not to tell him how to do it."

Lynn said there are still times she wishes her fellow Country Music Hall of Fame inductee was still physically with her, but she revealed Cline often visits her in spirit.

"I was singing one day, and I thought, 'Geez, I wish Patsy was here,'" recalls Lynn. "I looked up, and there she sat. Every time I've done that, she's been with me. I see her a lot."

Lynn, who is currently at her home in Hurricane Hills, Tenn., said her dear friend Cline dons a "white blouse and 'red stretchy pants,'" when she visits, according to the outlet.

"She just looks and smiles, like, 'You're doing good, honey,'" Lynn added.

Cline hit the music scene in 1947 and quickly became of one country music’s biggest names. In 1963, at the age of 30, Cline was killed in a private plane crash on her way home from a concert.