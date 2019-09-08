Kirstie Alley slams Trump 'blacklist' from Hollywood 'yahoos'

Kirstie Alley blasted what she called "yahoos" in Hollywood who proposed exposing supporters of President Trump.

"I refuse to be part of the Hollywood a—hats who can’t see that 'NOT working with Republicans' is as stupid and NASTY as 'REFUSING to do business with gay people,'" the 68-year-old star, who hasn't acted since "Scream Queens" in 2016, tweeted Friday. "STOP ACTING above the FRAY ya damn hypocrites...WE are the same species! let’s help each OTHER ya damn yahoos."

The blacklist brouhaha began last week when Emmy winner Debra Messing promoted an Alabama church sign that called black Trump voters mentally ill. She later apologized for tweeting about the sign around the time that "#RacistDebraMessing" began trending on Twitter.

"NUMBER 1– I apologized for liking that church sign. I said I regret it. I shud have thought before recklessly supporting," she tweeted Wednesday night.

"You won’t accept this but black people are targeted by Trump’s GOP for voter suppression," she added. "Charlottesville was about Trump supporters hating POC and Jews."

Messing referenced the 2017 protests in the city in opposition to removing a statue of former Civil War General Robert E. Lee; in the same weekend, white supremacists demonstrated, some screaming "Jews will not replace us." James Fields plowed into counterprotesters at a white supremacist rally, killing 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer and injuring more than 30 others.

Trump declared after Charlottesville that “there is blame on both sides” for the deadly violence, adding, “There are two sides to a story.”

Messing and "Will & Grace" co-star Eric McCormack ignited a media firestorm last week when they allegedly called for a media outlet to publish the names of people attending a fundraiser for President Trump.

Amid backlash, the two claimed they weren't calling for a blacklist but rather wanted to bring attention to already-public information.

"I NEVER NOR WOULD I EVER call for a blacklist of anyone for any reason. The info is publicly available. I as a consumer want to know where MY ... Money is going when I pay for entertainment. Just as you have the right to not watch W&G bc I don’t support Trump, I have the right to not go see (pay for) a movie with someone supporting babies in cages," the actress said in two separate tweets on Wednesday.

Messing also cited the First Amendment, adding that "there is nothing threatening about asking politely for information."

On Thursday, Trump hit back at Messing, tweeting, "Bad 'actress' Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a 'Blacklist' of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness."

"If Roseanne Barr said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television," he griped. "Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!"