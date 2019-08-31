'Will & Grace' star celebrates sign calling black Trump voters mentally ill

Actress Debra Messing appears to have endorsed an Alabama church's message that black supporters of President Trump are mentally ill.

The "Will & Grace" star responded "THANK YOU #Alabama" Saturday to a tweet about a Baptist church in Birmingham that displayed a sign reading: "A black vote for Trump is mental illness."

The other side of the sign reportedly accused white Trump supporters of racism. According to WVTM, the church's pastor claimed that Trump voters supported "institutionalized racism."

DEBRA MESSING JOINS 'WILL & GRACE' CO-STAR, CALLS FOR TRUMP SUPPORTERS IN HOLLYWOOD TO BE OUTED

“When you vote for Donald Trump, you are supporting institutionalized racism," Michael Jordan, pastor of New Era Baptist Church, reportedly said.

Jordan also said God motivated him to take a stand for what was "right." "Read the Bible and look in the White House. If they call me a racist, look in the White House," he said.

The tweet came after Messing, a vocal critic of President Trump, joined her "Will & Grace" co-star, Eric McCormack, in an apparent attempt to shame the president's supporters.

Both Messing and McCormack requested that The Hollywood Reporter publish a list of attendees at a planned fundraiser benefiting Trump next month.

DEBRA MESSING FACES BACKLASH FOR RESPONSE TO 'SICK' TWEET DIRECTED AT MITCH MCCONNELL, DANA LOESCH OVER MASS SHOOTINGS

"Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know," Messing tweeted early Saturday.

Messing previously caught attention earlier this month after she praised a Twitter user who requested that people throw her ashes at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch if she is killed in a mass shooting.

"If I get killed in a mass shooting please cremate me and throw my ashes into Mitch McConnell’s and Dana Loesch’s eyes while I’m still smoldering," the tweet read.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.