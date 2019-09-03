Whoopi Goldberg disagrees with Debra Messing over Trump 'blacklist': 'People can vote for who they want to'

“View” host Whoopi Goldberg had a blistering statement for the stars of “Will & Grace” after the actors called for what Goldberg called a “blacklist” of people attending a fundraiser for President Trump.

“In this country, people can vote for who they want to -- that is one of the great rights of this country,” she said on Tuesday. “You don’t have to like it but we don’t go after people because we don’t like who they voted for -- we don’t go after them that way. We can talk about issues and stuff, but we don’t print out lists.”

She went on to urge actors Debra Messing and Eric McCormack to reconsider their tweets and “remember what the blacklist actually meant to people and don’t encourage anyone -- anyone to do it.”

In an apparent allusion to the McCarthy era, Goldberg said that “a lot of good people” had been accused of things and lost their “right to work.”

DEBRA MESSING CALLS FOR TRUMP SUPPORTERS IN HOLLYWOOD TO BE OUTED

“Last time people did this, people ended up killing themselves,” Goldberg also said.

The sitcom stars' request was compared to witch hunts and the accusations lodged surrounding communist affiliations during the Cold War.

DEBRA MESSING FACES BACKLASH FOR RESPONSE TO 'SICK' TWEET DIRECTED AT MITCH MCCONNELL, DANA LOESCH, OVER MASS SHOOTINGS

“View” co-host Joy Behar similarly pushed back on blacklisting Trump supporters. She said that while it was fine to target businesses, targeting individuals was more like “stalking” and could put lives in danger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their comments came as tension continued to mount surrounding the 2020 presidential election. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, similarly faced backlash when he published a list of Texas businesses that had supported Trump. And businessman Stephen Ross encountered criticism after news surfaced that he would hold a fundraiser for the president.