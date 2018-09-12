Debra Messing tells fellow actress Susan Sarandon to 'shut the f--- up' over Trump

Debra Messing and Susan Sarandon's political feud has reignited.

On Wednesday, Messing, of "Will & Grace" fame, took to social media, slamming Sarandon in a series of tweets over a Variety interview headlined, "Donald Trump has, if anything, inspired more women and people of color to run for office, says actress Susan Sarandon."

"STFU SUSAN," wrote Messing, 50. "Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street."

She continued: "Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children... INDEFINITELY in internment camps with their new policy, DESTROYING all attempts to protect our environment (yes the water you properted to care about), endangered animals, taking away women’s ACCESS to health care and legal abortion, trying to block POC from Voting with extreme... Judges who will support jerrymandering efforts, not to mention destroying ALL good will and allied relationships across the Globe.

"Oh, and lest you forget Syria, Crimea, and putting PRO-RUSSIA agenda BEFORE the United States best interests. YES, do go on... And LAUD the effect Trump has had. Out of DESPERATION & PANIC for the DESTRUCTION of the Soul of our country," added Messing.

"But you don’t want to look at THAT part of the equation. Because then you’d have to admit you were dead WRONG running around bellowing that HRC was more dangerous than... Trump."

She concluded: "Only a self righteous, narcissist would continue to spout off and not - in the face of Americans’ pain and agony -be contrite and apologize for your part in this catastrophe. But, you do you Susan."

Responding to Messing, Sarandon, 71, said: “Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety's clickbait headline, which btw has no quotation marks. That’s a clue..."

In a two-minute video, the interviewer asked Sarandon what “grade” she would give President Trump, to which the actress replied: "I'd tell him to start all over again." Without giving Trump a grade, Sarandon went on to give an overview of the political landscape.

During her explanation, Sarandon, who recently played Bette Davis in "Feud," briefly mentioned how more women and people of color are running for office, but did not seem to directly credit Trump.

This wasn't the first time Sarandon and Messing have had a heated exchange about politics.

According to People magazine, Messing, who supported Hillary Clinton, and Sarandon, who backed Bernie Sanders, got into it in 2016 after Sarandon seemed to suggest she would vote for Trump over Clinton during an appearance on MSNBC’s "All In With Chris Hayes."