Debra Messing responds to Trump's Twitter jab with a call for gun control: 'Now that I have your attention'

After getting some Twitter attention from President Trump, actress Debra Messing seized the opportunity to call on him to push for gun control.

The “Will & Grace” star goaded a response out of Trump after a series of controversial tweets in which she agreed with an Alabama church’s assertion that African-American supporters of the president are mentally ill. She also joined her co-star Eric McCormack in calling on The Hollywood Reporter to publish the list of attendees to an upcoming fundraiser for Trump's reelection campaign in Beverly Hills.

She used the attention to tweet on Monday: “Now that I know I have your attention @realDonaldTrump, please read this thread— a PARTIAL list of souls lost to preventable,devastating gun violence. America wants universal background checks. The majority of Americans want assault weapons ban. Take Action and I’ll call you Sir."

CELEBRITIES CALL FOR GUN CONTROL AFTER TEXAS SHOOTING: 'WE HAVE A CRISIS HERE'

Messing’s reply came with a retweet that listed some of the more high-profile mass shootings that have occurred in the U.S. in recent years, including the Las Vegas attack that killed 59 people in 2017, the Orlando nightclub shooting that killed 49 people in 2016 and the Newtown, Conn., shooting that left 26 dead, including 20 small children.

'SEINFELD' STAR JOHN O'HURLEY SLAMS 'WILL & GRACE' STARS FOR 'LUNACY' OVER TRUMP COMMENTS

Messing initially caught Trump's eye after calling for a list of his supporters in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

“Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” she tweeted on Saturday.

The note gained a response from the president, who took to the social media site to write: “I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir.’ How times have changed!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is hardly the first time the 51-year-old star has been provocative with her tweets about gun violence. She previously received backlash after endorsing a tweet that suggested that, if she were to die as a result of gun violence, she wanted her ashes thrown into Sen. Mitch McConnell’s and former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch’s eyes while “still smoldering.”