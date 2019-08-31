Debra Messing joins 'Will & Grace' co-star, calls for Trump supporters in Hollywood to be outed

Debra Messing has joined her "Will & Grace" co-star Eric McCormack in calling for the names of Trump supporters in Hollywood who'll be attending an upcoming fundraiser for President Trump to be outed.

Trump plans to attend the Sept. 17 fundraiser in Beverly Hills during a trip to California that will also include visits to the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego, The Hollywood Reporter wrote Thursday.

Tickets for the Beverly Hills event, scheduled during the week of the Emmy Awards, will reportedly start at $1,000, with packages for couples costing as much as $100,000.

Hosts for the event will reportedly be Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks Jr., Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale and Trump Victory finance chairman Todd Ricketts.

DEBRA MESSING FACES BACKLASH FOR RESPONSE TO 'SICK' TWEET DIRECTED AT MITCH MCCONNELL, DANA LOESCH, OVER MASS SHOOTINGS

On Friday, McCormack drew comparisons to the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy after he called on THR to report on "everyone attending the event" and hinted at creating a blacklist of those Trump donors.

"Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx," McCormack wrote.

Late on Friday night, Messing appeared to express the same sentiment as her sitcom roommate.

"Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know," Messing said.

'WILL & GRACE' STAR ERIC MCCORMACK SLAMMED AFTER CALLING FOR THE BLACKLISTING OF TRUMP DONORS IN HOLLYWOOD

Like McCormack, Messing drew McCarthyism comparisons on social media, referring to McCarthy's Cold War efforts to oust Communists from Washington, Hollywood and other spheres of influence resulted in a Hollywood blacklist of those whose loyalty to the U.S. was questioned.

Outspoken conservative actor Dean Cain also responded to Messing, suggesting he would have attended the Trump fundraiser if he was able to.

"I’m not attending, because I’ll be out of town. Otherwise, I’d have been happy to attend," Cain told Messing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Messing is best known for playing the title character Grace in the hit NBC comedy, which was revived by the network after being off the air for over a decade. The reboot debuted to 10 million viewers in 2017 but has seen a steady decline in ratings. NBC announced earlier this year that the "Will & Grace" will end in 2020.