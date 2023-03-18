Expand / Collapse search
Prince William's children to participate in King's coronation; Prince Harry's kids yet to be invited

King Charles III's coronation will take place May 6

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children were given key roles in King Charles III’s coronation, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids have not yet been invited to the ceremony. 

There are plans for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to participate in a carriage ride to Buckingham Palace after the coronation of their grandfather, according to The Times.

George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 5, will join their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, behind a Gold State Coach that will transport King Charles and Queen Camilla May 6.

MEGHAN MARKLE ISN'T ‘BRAVE ENOUGH’ TO ATTEND KING CHARLES’ CORONATION, PRINCESS DIANA’S BUTLER CLAIMS

There are plans in place for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to participate in the carriage ride to Buckingham Palace after the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles III.

There are plans in place for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to participate in the carriage ride to Buckingham Palace after the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles III. (Getty Images)

The eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and his wife, Camilla, will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey. In keeping with nearly a thousand years of tradition, the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children are given key roles in King Charles III’s coronation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children are given key roles in King Charles III’s coronation. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The moment Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died, King Charles III became the first king of the United Kingdom in over 70 years.

Details of the coronation weekend of King Charles were released by Buckingham Palace earlier this year.

Details of the coronation weekend of King Charles were released by Buckingham Palace earlier this year. (Alastair Grant)

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S CHILDREN HAVE YET TO BE INVITED TO KING CHARLES' CORONATION: REPORT

Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned June 2, 1953

Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96.

Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96. (Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children secured their royal titles of prince and princess, neither Prince Archie, 3, nor Princess Lilibet, 1, have received an invitation to the coronation, per The Telegraph.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children secured their royal titles of prince and princess. According to reports, neither Prince Archie, 3, nor Princess Lilibet, 1, has received an invitation to the coronation in May.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children secured their royal titles of prince and princess. According to reports, neither Prince Archie, 3, nor Princess Lilibet, 1, has received an invitation to the coronation in May. (Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY HAVE PRINCESS DIANA'S SISTERS 'IN THEIR CORNER' AMID ROYAL FAMILY SNUB: EXPERTS

Since the release of Prince Harry's explosive memoir "Spare" in January, Harry and Meghan's inclusion at the coronation has been in question.

Earlier this month, The Sunday Times reported the king had extended an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, the Duke and Duchess have reportedly been given no information about whether their children are invited to the festivities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news of the apparent snub comes days after People reported King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton did not attend the christening of Lilibet in California.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

