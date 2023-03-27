Prince Harry makes court appearance in case against British tabloids

Prince Harry is appearing at the High Court in London this morning for a hearing in the case against Associated Newspapers.

Associated Newspapers, which produces British publications like the Daily Mail, has been accused of invading the privacy of celebrities like Harry, Elizabeth Hurley and Elton John, who are all plaintiffs in the case against them.

Today's hearing is a preliminary one, and a lawyer representing Associated Newspapers is requesting that the entire case be thrown out as the company denies the allegations.

A judge will decide if the case will move forward. The hearing is expected to last four days.

Harry's appearance at the hearing comes as quite a surprise as none of the plaintiffs were expected to attend in person.

Harry’s presence at the High Court in London is a sign of the importance he places on the case.

He and the other plaintiffs are asking for damages for misuse of private information after the media company allegedly hired private investigators to "secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes."

Associated Newspapers is also being accused of phone tapping, paying police officials for private information, and other alleged invasions of privacy that haven't been made public yet.

This is just one of several lawsuits that Harry has brought against the British media.

He's also suing Associated Newspapers for defamation over an article from Mail on Sunday that was titled "Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret… then – just minutes after the story broke – his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute."

Prince Harry claimed Mail on Sunday's implication that the Duke of Sussex lied in his initial statements regarding the security lawsuit libeled him.

In July, Nicklin, the judge in the case, ruled that the article was defamatory, allowing the case to proceed. The judge has not yet considered issues such as whether the story was accurate or in the public interest.

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, has also been involved in legal battles against the publisher, suing them for another invasion of privacy after it shared excerpts from a letter she'd written to her estranged father.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.