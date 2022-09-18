King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are 'deeply touched' by support after death of Queen Elizabeth II

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles III and his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, are "deeply touched" by the outpouring of support given to the royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II nearly two weeks ago.

"Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," he wrote in a statement released through Buckingham Palace.

"In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen."

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief."

Her Majesty celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June, which honored her seven decades on the throne as the longest-serving monarch in British history. Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle.

"It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman," the Queen Consort said during an interview for a BBC program which aired Sunday before the Queen's funeral. "There weren't women prime Ministers or Presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role."

Camilla added: "She's been part of our lives forever. I'm 75 now, and I can't remember anyone except the Queen being there."

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were just a few world leaders to pay respects to the sovereign at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral Monday. The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, also paid her respects to the late monarch amid the ongoing war in her country.

The prime minister of the United Kingdom and Boris Johnson's successor, Liz Truss, was photographed meeting King Charles earlier in the day. She hosted several leaders in a conversation of her own, including Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

Prince William, Prince Harry and each of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren stood vigil beside her coffin Saturday after King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward (with the King's Body Guard) protected Her Majesty's coffin the day before.

The Duke of Sussex was allowed to wear a military uniform to the vigil despite his father initially not allowing him to dress as a senior royal after he had relinquished his familial responsibilities years ago when he moved to the United States with wife Meghan Markle.

But one surprising missing element from the regalia was an "ER" symbol, which was stitched on to Prince Williams shoulder and also seen on Prince Andrew's.

Andrew is no longer a senior working royal following the unfolding of his friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The prince was then accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and was banned from using the "HRH" titles.

"We do not know why the initials were removed from Prince Harry's uniform, but I am told that Prince Harry was so distraught over the removal that he seriously contemplated not wearing his uniform during the vigil," royal expert Kinsey Schofield exclusively told Fox News Digital.