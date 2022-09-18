Queen Elizabeth II funeral prep: King Charles III hosts Biden, world leaders at Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at Westminster Hall for the final day on Sunday. The queue nears capacity ahead of the fallen sovereign's funeral on Monday. King Charles III and the Royal Family will host heads of state, including President Biden, for a reception at Buckingham Palace.
The Queen Consort Camilla spoke highly of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II in a solo interview with the BBC, set to debut later today.
Camilla said that her understanding of the monarchy throughout her own lifetime was of the Queen herself.
Camilla also reminisced about the sovereign’s "wonderful blue eyes" and her "unforgettable" smile. "She’s got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face," she told the BBC. "I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable."
The BBC tribute to the queen will be followed by a national minute of silence in her honor.
King Charles greeted Britain's newest Prime Minister, The Rt. Hon. Elizabeth Truss M.P. in Buckingham Palace today, before he welcomes approximately 2,000 dignitaries and leaders in preparation for the Queen's funeral tomorrow.
The King met with Truss in the 1844 Room.
Just days before Queen Elizabeth II's death, Truss was confirmed as the successor to Boris Johnson. The two met at Balmoral Castle on September 6, two days before the Queen would pass away.
Later today, Heads of State and other officials will be greeted by the Royal Family for a reception.
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.
U.S. President Joe Biden and other dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited, according to The Associated Press.
Thousands of people continued to line up around the clock to file past the queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament’s Westminster Hall, braving chilly overnight temperatures and waits of up to 17 hours. The queen’s eight grandchildren, led by heir to the throne Prince William, circled the coffin and stood with heads bowed during a silent vigil on Saturday evening.
The miles-long queue is expected to be closed to new arrivals later Sunday so that everyone in line can file past the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be borne on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey for the queen’s funeral.
People across the U.K. are due to pause Sunday evening for a nationwide minute of silence to remember the queen, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Monday has been declared a public holiday
