Queen Elizabeth II funeral prep: King Charles III hosts Biden, world leaders at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II honored by Queen Consort Camilla: 'That smile is unforgettable'

The Queen Consort Camilla spoke highly of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II in a solo interview with the BBC, set to debut later today.

Camilla said that her understanding of the monarchy throughout her own lifetime was of the Queen herself.

Camilla also reminisced about the sovereign’s "wonderful blue eyes" and her "unforgettable" smile. "She’s got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face," she told the BBC. "I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable."

The BBC tribute to the queen will be followed by a national minute of silence in her honor.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.