President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, other leaders pay respects to queen as she lies in state

First lady of Ukraine, the president of Ireland, and the king and queen of Spain also made appearances

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
President Joe Biden along with first lady Jill Biden arrived at Westminster Hall to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who lies in state ahead of her funeral Monday morning. 

Both the president and the first lady were also photographed at Lancaster House, signing a book of condolences.

President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, signed a book of condolences at Lancaster House.

President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, signed a book of condolences at Lancaster House. (Jonathan Hordle-WPA Pool)

Other distinguished heads of states and dignitaries arrived to greet King Charles III, who along with other members of the royal family, would be welcomed with a reception.

Also in attendance was the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, who paid her respects to the late monarch amid the ongoing war in her country.

The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska views the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who lies in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. She was not joined by her husband amid the war in Ukraine. 

The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska views the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who lies in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. She was not joined by her husband amid the war in Ukraine.  (Jacob King - WPA Pool)

The prime minister of the United Kingdom and Boris Johnson's successor, Liz Truss, was photographed meeting King Charles earlier in the day. She hosted several leaders in a conversation of her own, including Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

