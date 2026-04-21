King Charles honors 'beloved mother' on what would've been Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday

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King Charles honored his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in an emotional speech on what would have been her 100th birthday.

In the speech, which was posted on the royals' YouTube page, the monarch reflected on "what would have been my beloved mother's" birthday and called it a day for him and his family to "pause to reflect on the life and loss of a Sovereign who meant so much to us all and to celebrate anew the many blessings of her memory."

"Queen Elizabeth’s ‘promise with destiny kept’ shaped the world around her and touched the lives of countless people across our nation, the Commonwealth and beyond," he said. "Her near-century was one of remarkable change and yet, through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served."

He went on to share the many moments people will remember her for, including "moments of national significance" or more personal experiences in which she gave them "a smile [or] a kind word that lifted spirits."

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Or maybe, he said, they would remember her "for that marvellous twinkle of the eye when sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear in the final months of her life."

"Much about the times we now live in I suspect may have troubled her deeply, but I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon," he said. "For as a young Princess Elizabeth put it in her first ever public broadcast, aged just 14, we can each play our part ‘to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place’."

Agreeing with the sentiments his mother shared so long ago, Charles noted that the late Queen's words are "a belief which I share, with all my heart."

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"So young or old, and whatever our differences, let us therefore seek to follow this example as we make today not the marking of a milestone felt by absence but the celebration of a life well-lived, and a legacy of hope, as we strive together towards a ‘better, happier tomorrow’—one rooted in peace, justice, prosperity and security," he added.

"In this, I renew my own solemn pledge of duty and service to you all. God bless you, darling Mama; you remain forever in our hearts and prayers," Charles concluded.

As Charles spoke, footage of Queen Elizabeth throughout her life began playing, including moments she shared with the public, as well as private moments with her family.

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Her grandson, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Catherine, also shared a tribute to the late royal.

The couple shared a series of photos, including snaps of her in her youth, with the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside William's children on the Buckingham Palace balcony and one of her sitting alongside Charles, William and Prince George, a photo which showcased the current and future monarchs.

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"Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the 100th anniversary of her birth," the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote in the caption. "Inspiring generations through a lifetime of duty."

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"What an incredible Monarch she was. Still very much missed. Such devotion to duty and serving her country," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "What a lady! What a role model! Shine bright your late Majesty! ✨🕯️

Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 at the age of 96.

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