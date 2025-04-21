Prince William expected at Pope Francis' funeral as family honors relationship with religious leader: expert

For over 12 years, Pope Francis, who died on Monday at 88 years old, worked tirelessly to preserve unity within the Church and its allies, including the British royal family.

Prince William will attend the funeral services for Pope Francis in representation of the royal family, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

Additionally, says Turner, "Flags are being lowered at half-mast on Royal residences and during the Changing of the Guard daily ceremonies, sombre music will be played."

Similarly, King Charles lll attended the funeral of Pope John Paul II on April 8, 2005. Still a prince at the time, Charles was next in line to the throne when he represented the royal family during the ceremony at Saint Peter's Basilica in Rome.

This morning, following the news of Pope Francis' passing, Charles expressed his "profound sympathy" for the Catholic Church and all those mourning the profound loss.

"My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis," His Majesty said in a statement on behalf of himself and Queen Camilla. "Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry."

"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others," King Charles continued. "His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world. Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many."

"The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years, and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month. We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ."

On Monday, Vatican camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the Pope's death.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church," Farrell announced.

"He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

The Pope's long-lasting relationship with the royal family stems back over a decade, with the late Queen Elizabeth first visiting Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2014.

Following Prince Phillip's death on April 9, 2021, Pope Francis praised the late royal for his commitment to marriage and a life of public service.

In a telegram sent by the Vatican’s secretary of state, Francis said he was "saddened" to learn of Philip's death at age 99 .

He also offered Queen Elizabeth II "heartfelt condolences" for the loss of her husband of 73 years.

"Recalling Prince Philip’s devotion to his marriage and family, his distinguished record of public service and his commitment to the education and advancement of future generations, His Holiness commends him to the merciful love of Christ our Redeemer," read the telegram sent in the pontiff's name.

"Upon you and upon all who grieve his loss in the sure hope of the resurrection, the Holy Father invokes the Lord’s blessings of consolation and peace," the message concluded.

In 2022, the pontiff issued a congratulatory message to Queen Elizabeth II, commending her for 70 years serving on the throne.

"On this joyful occasion of your Majesty's birthday, and as you celebrate this Platinum Jubilee year, I send cordial greetings and good wishes, together with the renewed assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will bestow upon you, the members of the Royal Family and all the people of the nation blessings of unity, prosperity and peace," wrote the Bishop of Rome , via telegram to Buckingham Palace.

Earlier this month, King Charles and Queen Camilla met privately with Pope Francis at the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

"Pope Francis met privately with Their Majesties, King Charles and Queen Camilla, this afternoon," the Vatican said in a statement at the time. "In the course of the meeting, the Pope expressed his best wishes to Their Majesties on the occasion of their wedding anniversary and reciprocated His Majesty’s wishes for a speedy recovery of his health."

Following their visit, a post on The Royal Family's official X account mentioned that "the King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope’s kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their best wishes to him in person."

The royals' visit was symbolic of efforts to establish closer ties between the Catholic Church and the Church of England, which split from Rome in the 16th century during King Henry VIII's reign.

The head of the Church of England, Charles has made building bridges with people of all faiths a top focus since he ascended the throne in 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

