Prince Harry visits Queen Elizabeth's grave alone as royal family keeps their distance: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry made the journey from California to Britain to pay respects on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.

There has been a great deal of speculation about whether King Charles will see his son, but an expert told Fox News Digital it is unlikely.

On Monday, Harry visited the late monarch's burial site at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The Duke of Sussex brought a wreath of flowers to pay his respects to his late grandmother, according to People Magazine.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96-years-old.

PRINCE HARRY 'DESPERATE' TO WIN BACK ROYAL FAMILY IN LATEST MANEUVER WITH KING CHARLES: EXPERT

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, said Harry's visit this year is necessary given the trouble he and his wife, Meghan Markle, caused the royal family during last year's visit.

"Since he has arrived in Britain on the third anniversary of the Queen’s death, it is only fitting that Harry pays his private respects at her grave at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. However, it will not be forgotten that he and Meghan made Queen Elizabeth’s last year’s extremely difficult," he said.

Harry arrived in the U.K. early Monday morning. Markle did not attend his trip overseas, neither did his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital it's unlikely that Harry will be reuniting with Prince William or King Charles during his four-day visit.

"It seems certain that William will not be seeing his errant brother during his four-day visit this week." — Richard Fitzwilliams, royal expert

"William and Catherine have paid a personal tribute to the Queen today with a visit to the Women’s Institute. It seems certain that William will not be seeing his errant brother during his four-day visit this week. They reportedly have not spoken for about three years."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"There has been a good deal of speculation about whether King Charles will see Prince Harry. It does seem unlikely as the royal family, understandably, do not trust the Sussexes," he said.

Royal expert Helena Chard pointed out to Fox News Digital that Harry is also in Britain to complete a job.

"Prince Harry, I mean, obviously he's over here for a job. He's doing the WellChild Awards. It's the 20th anniversary, which is something also that's close to his heart," she said.

The WellChild Awards, which celebrates the courage of seriously ill children and those who care for them, is sponsored by a charity Harry has long supported.

Harry seemed to click with his audience on Monday when he alluded to his strained relationship with William as he met with a group of young people ahead of the awards. Chatting with Declan Bitmead, 17, winner of an inspirational young person award, Harry learned the teen had a younger brother.

"Does he drive you mad?" Harry asked and Declan replied "no, we get on fine."

But when Harry, who followed William to Eton, learned that Declan and his brother went to the same school, he said: "That sometimes makes it more challenging.’'

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020. At the time, they cited the unbearable intrusions of the British press and the lack of support from the palace as their reasons for the move.

After the couple settled in California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir "Spare," which revealed embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and exposed his sibling rivalry with William, worsened tensions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In May, the 40-year-old told the BBC he wanted to reconcile with his family, but the king would not speak to him .

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he said at the time. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Harry’s stay in London gives him a chance to see his father, 76. It’s believed the king will be at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the queen died in 2022.

Charles and Harry have not met in person since February 2024. They met days after Buckingham Palace announced Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer .

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Harry and Buckingham Palace for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report