King Charles contacts Donald Trump after former president was shot during assassination attempt

King Charles reached out to Donald Trump after Saturday's shooting during his Pennsylvania rally.

The king wrote a private letter to the former president on Sunday, Fox News Digital has learned.

The letter was delivered by the United Kingdom's embassy in Washington. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the contents of the letter.

Trump and Charles are no strangers – the two leaders have met several times over the years.

They first crossed paths in 2005, when Charles and Queen Camilla visited the U.S. They met again at President George H.W. Bush's funeral in 2018.

In 2019, the two met to discuss climate change, and a meeting that was scheduled to last 15 minutes lasted an hour and a half, according to comments Trump made at the time. He added then that Charles, a longtime environmentalist, "did most of the talking."

Following the visit, Clarence House said Trump and Charles have a "good working relationship."

Charles' letter follows a call to Trump on Sunday by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who condemned the violence, expressed condolences for the victims and their families, and wished a quick recovery for the former president and those injured.

Reports have stated that Trump spent much of Sunday on calls with friends and officials alike – Ohio Pastor Darrell Scott, a longtime ally, said Trump "was in great spirits" when they spoke Sunday morning, hours after the shooting.

"He was great, like he always is. He didn’t even make a big deal of it," Scott said. "He was actually trying to downplay it somewhat, asking how I was doing."

On Saturday evening, Trump was grazed by a bullet as he spoke at a rally ahead of this fall's presidential election.

While photos showed the former president with blood on his face, he wasn't seriously injured, although an expert did tell Fox News Digital that if he hadn't turned his head at exactly the right time, the bullet could have killed him.

The gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed on the scene. A spectator named Corey Comperatore was also killed, and two more people at the rally were injured but are currently in stable condition.

Meanwhile, King Charles has been focusing on getting back into the swing of things after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

After taking a break from his royal duties to recuperate, Charles seems to be back in full force. Last month, he gave his first public speech after his return to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.

In a video shared on the official royal website, he told the crowd of veterans and politicians, "The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity we have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation, now tragically dwindling to so few."

He went on to appear at the Trooping the Colour ceremony along with several other members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton, who is also battling cancer.

Today, he and Camilla are visiting the Channel Islands for a special sitting of the States Assembly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.