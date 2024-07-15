Expand / Collapse search
King Charles III

King Charles contacts Donald Trump after former president was shot during assassination attempt

The British monarch previously met with Trump during his presidency

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
King Charles reached out to Donald Trump after Saturday's shooting during his Pennsylvania rally.

The king wrote a private letter to the former president on Sunday, Fox News Digital has learned.

The letter was delivered by the United Kingdom's embassy in Washington. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the contents of the letter.

PRINCE HARRY'S JABS AT QUEEN CAMILLA ARE ‘UNFORGIVABLE’ FOR KING CHARLES, ROYAL IS ‘ON HIS OWN’: EXPERT

A split image of King Charles and Donald Trump

King Charles sent a private letter to Donald Trump following Saturday's assassination attempt. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump and Charles are no strangers – the two leaders have met several times over the years.

They first crossed paths in 2005, when Charles and Queen Camilla visited the U.S. They met again at President George H.W. Bush's funeral in 2018.

In 2019, the two met to discuss climate change, and a meeting that was scheduled to last 15 minutes lasted an hour and a half, according to comments Trump made at the time. He added then that Charles, a longtime environmentalist, "did most of the talking."

Following the visit, Clarence House said Trump and Charles have a "good working relationship."

A photo of King Charles and Donald Trump

President Trump is greeted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019, in London. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Charles' letter follows a call to Trump on Sunday by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who condemned the violence, expressed condolences for the victims and their families, and wished a quick recovery for the former president and those injured.

Reports have stated that Trump spent much of Sunday on calls with friends and officials alike – Ohio Pastor Darrell Scott, a longtime ally, said Trump "was in great spirits" when they spoke Sunday morning, hours after the shooting.

"He was great, like he always is. He didn’t even make a big deal of it," Scott said. "He was actually trying to downplay it somewhat, asking how I was doing."

Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

Former President Trump, is surrounded by Secret Service agents after the shooting, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

On Saturday evening, Trump was grazed by a bullet as he spoke at a rally ahead of this fall's presidential election.

While photos showed the former president with blood on his face, he wasn't seriously injured, although an expert did tell Fox News Digital that if he hadn't turned his head at exactly the right time, the bullet could have killed him.

The gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed on the scene. A spectator named Corey Comperatore was also killed, and two more people at the rally were injured but are currently in stable condition.

Meanwhile, King Charles has been focusing on getting back into the swing of things after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

King Charles looking somber

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer shortly after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. (Getty Images)

After taking a break from his royal duties to recuperate, Charles seems to be back in full force. Last month, he gave his first public speech after his return to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.

In a video shared on the official royal website, he told the crowd of veterans and politicians, "The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity we have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation, now tragically dwindling to so few."

He went on to appear at the Trooping the Colour ceremony along with several other members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton, who is also battling cancer.

Today, he and Camilla are visiting the Channel Islands for a special sitting of the States Assembly.

A photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Royal Square for a Special Sitting of the States Assembly and Sitting of the Royal Court during an official visit to Jersey on July 15, 2024, in St Helier, Jersey. The Royal Square was the venue for the Proclamation of His Majesty The King’s Accession to the throne. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla standing with umbrellas in the rain

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend The King’s Parade during an official visit to Jersey on July 15, 2024. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

