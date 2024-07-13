Assassination attempt on Trump at Pennsylvania rally leaves 2 hurt, 2 dead including shooter

Former President Trump was rushed off the stage by the Secret Service at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where gunshots rang out on Saturday, leaving at least one person killed, two attendees hurt and the alleged shooter dead.

Gunfire broke out shortly after Trump began speaking at the rally at Butler Farm Show grounds.

The U.S. Secret Services said in a press release, that the suspected shooter fired from an "elevated position" and killed at least one person and "critically injured" 2 others.

An elite FBI Fly Team is en route to Butler to conduct an "assassination investigation," a Secret Service source told Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson.

TRUMP RETURNS TO PENNSYLVANIA FOR PRE-CONVENTION RALLY IN SWING STATE

The former president had just begun to fire up the crowd when as many as five shots were heard, and he went down, surrounded by Secret Service agents.

"And then the worst president in the history of our country took over. And look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people [came in illegally]. And, you know, that's a little bit old, that chart... that chart's a couple of months old. And if you want to really see something that sad, take a look at what happened over..." Trump said before gunfire rang out.

As they led him away, with what appeared to be blood on his cheek and his right ear, he raised his arms defiantly.

Trump was heard telling his security team, "let me get my shoes," as they brought him to his feet and hustled him off-stage.

Former president hospitalized

Donald Trump Jr. confirmed to Fox News Digital that his father is in "great spirits" as he remains under observation at an area hospital, saying that the presumptive Republican nominee is "never stop fighting to save America."

"I just spoke to my father on the phone, and he is in great spirits," Trump Jr. said. "He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him."

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that he was shot with a bullet that "pierced the upper part of my right ear."

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," he said. "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

I knew immediately that something was wrong… — Former President Donald Trump

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," he said. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

In a statement, the Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said that they have "implemented protective measures."

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," Guglielmi said. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

In a statement, Trump's communication director, Steven Cheung, said that the former president "is fine."

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," Cheung said. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

In a statement, President Biden said that he has been briefed on the incident and is "praying for him and his family."

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden said.

Biden added that there was "no place for this kind of violence in America."



"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety," he said. "There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."