King Charles III

King Charles' cancer battle has him 'determined to make his mark on history': expert

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit a cancer treatment center Tuesday

By Janelle Ash , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Princess Diana called King Charles 'a nightmare' to Queen Elizabeth: author Video

Princess Diana called King Charles 'a nightmare' to Queen Elizabeth: author

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, has written a new book about King Charles III and the late Queen Elizabeth II, 'My Mother and I.'

Buckingham Palace announced Friday that King Charles will resume royal duties Tuesday, nearly three months after revealing his cancer diagnosis. 

Royal experts are sharing their opinion with Fox News Digital about the king's quick return to royal duties. Charles and Queen Camilla will visit a cancer treatment center Tuesday and meet with patients and medical professionals. 

Christopher Andersen believes the king's health is a reminder of his mortality, and it urges him not to "want to waste a single minute."

King Charles in a navy suit waves to spectators as he leaves The London Clinic

King Charles will return to royal duties Tuesday after revealing his cancer diagnosis nearly three months ago. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Charles is an entirely different sort of royal animal. Now that he has what Princess Diana called ‘the top job’, King Charles is determined to handle things the way his mother Queen Elizabeth did — by getting out there among the people, to the extent he can, and working his tail off," Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital. 

KING CHARLES RETURNING TO ROYAL DUTIES FOLLOWING CANCER DIAGNOSIS 

"The late queen used to say, ‘I must be seen to be believed,’ meaning that the monarchy is more than an illusion.' King Charles wants to be seen doing the job he was born to do.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand in Buckingham Palace Gardens

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit a cancer treatment center Tuesday. (Millie Pilkington/Buckingham Palace via AP)

"There is something else at work here. Now that the king has been reminded of his mortality — and we still have no firm idea how serious his condition really is — it's certain that he doesn't want to waste a single minute," Andersen noted. "Regardless of the cards that have been dealt him, Charles III is determined to make his mark on history."

Andersen explained that Charles is "clearly frustrated." 

KING CHARLES GIVES KATE MIDDLETON HISTORIC ROYAL TITLE AMID CANCER BATTLES

"Now that the focus of the press has turned away from Kate and back towards him, all the rumors about the true nature of Charles's condition must be taking their toll," he said. "The only way to quell speculation and the inevitable conspiracy theories is for the king to present a ‘business-as-usual’ front."

King Charles looking somber

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer shortly after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. (Getty Images)

King Charles III leaves the London clinic

Buckingham Palace has not disclosed what type of cancer King Charles was diagnosed with. (Mark Cuthbert)

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital Charles is "eager" to get back out there and serve the people of the commonwealth.

"Plus, we are gearing up for one of the most patriotic, exciting events in the U.K., Trooping the Colour. The King can't wait to show off Britain's beautiful pomp," she said.

Prince and Princess of Wales on the palace balcony with their children standing next to a smiling queen elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour June 2, 2022. (Getty Images)

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — attend the Trooping the Colour event every year. It is unknown if Kate will be in attendance June 15.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich explained that due to Charles' succeeding the longest reigning monarch in Britain's history, he has "a lot to prove."

She also noted that the bombshell Panorama interview the late Princess Diana held for the BBC in 1995 cast doubt on Charles' future as king.

"Therefore, he has a great deal to prove to the nation and indeed the commonwealth," Fordwich noted.

Princess Diana in a green outfit next to Prince Charles in a light blue sweater outside in Scotland

Princess Diana's bombshell BBC interview cast doubt on Prince Charles' future as king, according to royal expert Hilary Fordwich. (Getty Images)

Along with Charles fighting his own health battle, the Princess of Wales has not been performing royal duties as she privately deals with her own health. In a video shared in March, the Princess of Wales revealed she too is battling a form of cancer and has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

"Princess Kate has chosen to focus on her family while she undergoes chemotherapy at home, and that is pretty consistent with the approach she has always taken toward the job," Andersen told Fox News Digital. 

"In fact, long before she was diagnosed with cancer, Kate was often criticized for not doing enough royal engagements, preferring instead to prioritize her children. The tabloid press even branded her a slacker for that, which was terribly unfair."

Kate Middleton in a white top with navy stripes sits on a bench to announce she has cancer

Kate Middleton announced to the world she had cancer in a pre-recorded message shared earlier in March. (The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter)

Due to Kate and Charles' cancer battles, Prince William has been handling a majority of the public duties for the royal family over the past several months.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace shared a statement about Charles' return to royal duties. 

"This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead," the palace said.

Another upcoming event is scheduled for June, when Charles and Camilla will host the emperor and empress of Japan for a state visit.

Queen Camilla in a black jacket and queen blouse with a matching green top hat soft smiles as she walks alongside King Charles in a black suit and blue tie looking very jovial

Queen Camilla and King Charles will host the emperor and empress of Japan for a state visit in June. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year," the statement concluded.

A spokesperson for the palace explained to Fox News Digital that while Charles is well enough to resume his duties, he's still receiving treatment for his cancer.

"His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery," the palace said.

King Charles laughing

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' treatment program will continue as he resumes royal duties. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

"His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise," said a spokesperson.

The palace added that it's "too early to say" how long the king's treatment may continue, "but His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

