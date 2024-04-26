King Charles' cancer battle has him 'determined to make his mark on history': expert

Buckingham Palace announced Friday that King Charles will resume royal duties Tuesday, nearly three months after revealing his cancer diagnosis.

Royal experts are sharing their opinion with Fox News Digital about the king's quick return to royal duties. Charles and Queen Camilla will visit a cancer treatment center Tuesday and meet with patients and medical professionals.

Christopher Andersen believes the king's health is a reminder of his mortality, and it urges him not to "want to waste a single minute."

"Charles is an entirely different sort of royal animal. Now that he has what Princess Diana called ‘the top job’, King Charles is determined to handle things the way his mother Queen Elizabeth did — by getting out there among the people, to the extent he can, and working his tail off," Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

"The late queen used to say, ‘I must be seen to be believed,’ meaning that the monarchy is more than an illusion.' King Charles wants to be seen doing the job he was born to do.

"There is something else at work here. Now that the king has been reminded of his mortality — and we still have no firm idea how serious his condition really is — it's certain that he doesn't want to waste a single minute," Andersen noted. "Regardless of the cards that have been dealt him, Charles III is determined to make his mark on history."

Andersen explained that Charles is "clearly frustrated."

"Now that the focus of the press has turned away from Kate and back towards him, all the rumors about the true nature of Charles's condition must be taking their toll," he said. "The only way to quell speculation and the inevitable conspiracy theories is for the king to present a ‘business-as-usual’ front."

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital Charles is "eager" to get back out there and serve the people of the commonwealth.

"Plus, we are gearing up for one of the most patriotic, exciting events in the U.K., Trooping the Colour. The King can't wait to show off Britain's beautiful pomp," she said.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — attend the Trooping the Colour event every year. It is unknown if Kate will be in attendance June 15.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich explained that due to Charles' succeeding the longest reigning monarch in Britain's history, he has "a lot to prove."

She also noted that the bombshell Panorama interview the late Princess Diana held for the BBC in 1995 cast doubt on Charles' future as king.

"Therefore, he has a great deal to prove to the nation and indeed the commonwealth," Fordwich noted.

Along with Charles fighting his own health battle, the Princess of Wales has not been performing royal duties as she privately deals with her own health. In a video shared in March, the Princess of Wales revealed she too is battling a form of cancer and has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

"Princess Kate has chosen to focus on her family while she undergoes chemotherapy at home, and that is pretty consistent with the approach she has always taken toward the job," Andersen told Fox News Digital.

"In fact, long before she was diagnosed with cancer, Kate was often criticized for not doing enough royal engagements, preferring instead to prioritize her children. The tabloid press even branded her a slacker for that, which was terribly unfair."

Due to Kate and Charles' cancer battles, Prince William has been handling a majority of the public duties for the royal family over the past several months.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace shared a statement about Charles' return to royal duties.

"This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead," the palace said.

Another upcoming event is scheduled for June, when Charles and Camilla will host the emperor and empress of Japan for a state visit.

"As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year," the statement concluded.

A spokesperson for the palace explained to Fox News Digital that while Charles is well enough to resume his duties, he's still receiving treatment for his cancer.

"His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery," the palace said.

"His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise," said a spokesperson.

The palace added that it's "too early to say" how long the king's treatment may continue, "but His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery."

