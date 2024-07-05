Keir Starmer elected new British prime minister after big Labour Party win

Keir Starmer will become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom after the Labor Party’s big win Thursday in the general election, the Associated Press reported.

The Labour Party won a majority of votes to thrust Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, into the powerful position. Starmer will unseat Conservative Rishi Sunak, who’s been prime minister since October 2022.

Starmer, who will become the first Labour prime minister in 14 years, said he intends to put "country first, party second."

"We have to return politics to public service," Starmer said, adding that a position of his new stature "comes with great responsibility."

The Labour Party’s win on Thursday is one of the biggest-ever for the House of Commons.

Current Prime Minister Sunak said he "takes responsibility for the loss" and that a "sobering verdict" was delivered by the British people during a concession speech.

"I take responsibility for the loss," Sunak said. "To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry."

Sunak said he’s already called Labour leader Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory.

"Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future," Sunak said.

Starmer is expected to visit King Charles III on Friday to get permission to form a new government, the Associated Press reported.

Sunak conceded the election about 30 minutes before the Labour Party secured the 326 required seats — out of the possible 650 — to win the election and form the new government.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted he looked forward "to working constructively" with the new government, and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon wrote, "New Zealand and the UK are great friends and can do so much more together." Luxon also thanked Sunak "for your service to your nation and friendship to New Zealand."

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose premiership lasted a mere 49 days, also lost her lawmaker’s seat in the election.

Truss lost her Norfolk South West seat by a few hundred votes.

Many other high-profile Conservative lawmakers also lost their seats, including House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt.

The latest vote tally shows the Labour Party won 410 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons as compared to the 118 seats for the Conservatives.

Since Margaret Thatcher became the Conservative Party leader in 1979, Conservatives have controlled the government all but 13 years until now.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.