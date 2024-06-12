Queen Camilla wants royal role appointed to King Charles: 'I might have to nudge him'

King Charles III has one person vying for one of his patronages — his wife, Queen Camilla.

During a visit to The Garden Museum in London on Wednesday to tour the "Gardening Bohemia: Bloomsbury Women Outdoors" exhibit, the Queen made it known how much she adored the institution.

"I don’t know how many visits I’ve paid here — quite a lot," she said during a speech at the museum. "I know my husband’s patron, but I might have to nudge him. I’d quite like to take that one away from him."

A few guests in the crowd laughed at Camilla's honest commentary about wanting the king's Royal Patron of the Garden Museum title.

"It’s such a special place that every time I’m asked, I just have to come back again, and I think this wonderful exhibition celebrating women in gardening is so important."

King Charles serves as sovereign of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms, in addition to commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

A review of nearly 1,000 royal patronages began in September 2022 following Queen Elizabeth II's death, with the final list of appointments expected at any moment.

"Following His Majesty The King’s Accession in September 2022, a major review of more than 1,000 Royal Patronages and charity Presidencies has been undertaken. To mark the first anniversary of Their Majesties’ Coronation, the conclusions will be shared with relevant organizations in the coming week," the palace said in a statement issued in May.

While visiting the museum, Queen Camilla also met with Shane Connolly, the florist who designed the arrangements for King Charles' coronation in May 2023, in addition to Camilla and Charles' wedding in 2005, according to People magazine.

Her tour was complete with stops at the "Gardening Bohemia" display and a "Clay for Dementia" session, where Her Majesty met with the volunteers who assist with free workshops for members experiencing memory loss.

The Queen has assumed various royal responsibilities as King Charles steadily returns to the public eye following cancer treatments.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and was undergoing treatment. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during the monarch's "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement.