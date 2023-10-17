Kim Zolciak files divorce counterclaim seeking full custody of children with ex Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce battle rages on as the reality star filed documents in a Georgia court Monday seeking full custody of the couple's four minor children.

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star also requested "temporary and permanent child support" from Biermann, in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Biermann and Zolciak have four children together : Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. He also adopted her daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana Zolciak-Biermann.

KIM ZOLCIAK'S EX KROY BIERMANN SAYS REALITY STARS ARE ‘FINANCIALLY DESTITUTE’ DUE TO HER ‘RECKLESS SPENDING’

Representatives for both Biermann and Zolciak did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Zolciak also asked to "be awarded temporary and permanent alimony from Petitioner (Biermann) for support and maintenance during the term of separation and thereafter."

KROY BIERMANN DEMANDS DIVORCE FROM KIM ZOLCIAK AS ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ ALUM REVEALS THEY'RE STILL INTIMATE

In a response to Biermann's August divorce petition where he sought full custody of their children, the "Don't Be Tardy" star claimed she is a "loving, fit and proper parent to have joint legal and primary physical custody."

She also responded that Biermann should have "liberal visitation with parties' children" as they are "financially dependent" on both Zolciak and Biermann.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Zolciak listed their date of separation as Sept. 7 in her counterclaim.

Biermann, a former professional football player, and Zolciak first filed dueling divorces in May before dropping the petitions in July.

He refiled for divorce in August saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Last month, the ex NFL-pro claimed they were "financially destitute" and owed the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes on their Georgia mansion. He said their financial woes are largely related to Zolciak's "reckless spending habits and love for online gambling."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He also pleaded with the courts to allow a judicial officer to preside over the case so that the "sale of the marital residence can be heard and ruled upon."

However, due to their financial situation, Biermann said both parties are forced to live together and cannot afford to acquire separate residences.

"Despite the IRS lien, there is some equity in the marital residence however, the home must be placed on the market immediately because foreclosure looms on the horizon."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple owed the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to separate documents obtained by Fox News Digital in May.