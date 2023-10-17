Expand / Collapse search
Divorce

Kim Zolciak files divorce counterclaim seeking full custody of children with ex Kroy Biermann

'Real Housewives' star and former NFL pro husband were married for 11 years

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce battle rages on as the reality star filed documents in a Georgia court Monday seeking full custody of the couple's four minor children.

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star also requested "temporary and permanent child support" from Biermann, in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Biermann and Zolciak have four children together: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. He also adopted her daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana Zolciak-Biermann.

KIM ZOLCIAK'S EX KROY BIERMANN SAYS REALITY STARS ARE ‘FINANCIALLY DESTITUTE’ DUE TO HER ‘RECKLESS SPENDING’

Kroy Biermann wears a tuxedo with bow-tie alongside estranged wife Kim Zolciak at event

Kroy Biermann filed for divorce from Kim Zolciak for the second time in August. (Prince Williams)

Representatives for both Biermann and Zolciak did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Zolciak also asked to "be awarded temporary and permanent alimony from Petitioner (Biermann) for support and maintenance during the term of separation and thereafter."

KROY BIERMANN DEMANDS DIVORCE FROM KIM ZOLCIAK AS ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ ALUM REVEALS THEY'RE STILL INTIMATE

In a response to Biermann's August divorce petition where he sought full custody of their children, the "Don't Be Tardy" star claimed she is a "loving, fit and proper parent to have joint legal and primary physical custody." 

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann smile at Times Square photo opportunity

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann received their own "Real Housewives" spinoff show on Bravo called "Don't Be Tardy," which was based on their family antics. (J. Kempin)

She also responded that Biermann should have "liberal visitation with parties' children" as they are "financially dependent" on both Zolciak and Biermann.

Zolciak listed their date of separation as Sept. 7 in her counterclaim.

Biermann, a former professional football player, and Zolciak first filed dueling divorces in May before dropping the petitions in July.

He refiled for divorce in August saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann on TV

Kroy Biermann said Kim Zolciak's penchant for online gambling added to their debt. (Photo by Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Last month, the ex NFL-pro claimed they were "financially destitute" and owed the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes on their Georgia mansion. He said their financial woes are largely related to Zolciak's "reckless spending habits and love for online gambling." 

He also pleaded with the courts to allow a judicial officer to preside over the case so that the "sale of the marital residence can be heard and ruled upon."

However, due to their financial situation, Biermann said both parties are forced to live together and cannot afford to acquire separate residences. 

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak attend RHOA baby shower with daughters

After they married, Kroy Biermann adopted Kim Zolciak's daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana. (Wilford Harewood)

"Despite the IRS lien, there is some equity in the marital residence however, the home must be placed on the market immediately because foreclosure looms on the horizon."

The couple owed the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to separate documents obtained by Fox News Digital in May.

