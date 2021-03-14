Kim Kardashian teases ‘Paw Patrol’ role at Kids’ Choice Awards amid Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian made a virtual appearance at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to promote "Paw Patrol: The Movie."

The 40-year-old media mogul has a voice acting part in the animated film alongside other big stars, including Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Iain Armitage and Will Brisbin.

KIM KARDASHIAN FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST

"We had such a great time working on this movie," Kardashian said in her video message on Saturday. "My kids can barely believe it when I said I was going to be in it."

Kardashian’s involvement with the movie was first announced in October, and it is set to make its theater debut in August 2021, according to a Paw Patrol tweet.

"Kim's character is a new character being created for her specifically in the film," a source told People magazine at the time.

KIM KARDASHIAN, KANYE WEST’S DIVORCE DETAILS REVEALED: REPORTS

Kardashian made it a point to share two tweets about the project on Oct. 15.

"I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll," she wrote before she shared a photo of herself in a sound booth.

KANYE WEST SEEMINGLY SQUASHES BEEF WITH KRIS JENNER FOLLOWING EXPLOSIVE TWITTER RANT

The series' beloved characters will be making an appearance in the movie, including Marshall (Kingsly Marshall), Rubble (Keegan Hedley), Rocky (Callum Shoniker) and Skye (Lilly Bartlam).

"Paw Patrol" is a Nick Jr. series that began in 2013. It has gone on for eight seasons.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kardashian’s virtual appearance comes weeks after news broke that she filed for divorce from Kanye West, 43. The pair are splitting after nearly seven years of marriage.

Their relationship was reportedly strained after the "Jesus is King" rapper announced his 2020 run for president. During his campaign, West told an audience he and Kardashian considered abortion early on in their relationship at a rally in South Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shortly after, West went on a Twitter rant stating he wanted a divorce. He also shared unsubstantiated suspicions that Kardashian cheated on him with rapper Meek Mill when she attended a prison reform event.

Kardashian and West are parents to North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.