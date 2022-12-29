Kim Kardashian reveals she’s open to having more kids, has 'fantasy' about remarrying: ‘Fourth time’s a charm’

Kim Kardashian may expand her family in the future if the right guy comes along.

The "Kardashians" star shared with Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast that she is open to the idea of having more children and remarrying.

"I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth time's a charm. It's going to work out," Kardashian said.

During the hour-long interview, the reality television star revealed she’s hopeful she will tie the knot again, adding, "Whatever is meant to be will be," when asked about any future kids.

Kardashian has been married three times and shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West — North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

"I feel like, honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one]. … I just don't know what was happening," she explained.

"The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been. … I didn't accept that just wasn't where I was and realized that was OK."

The 42-year-old confessed she’s "so happy" to take her time before getting into another marriage, and she’s interested in a "forever partnership." She added that she wants "to be single for a few years."

If that special someone enters her life, Kardashian is not opposed to having more children.

"Never say never. ... Whatever is meant to be will be," she told Paltrow.

After Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, she was linked to comedian Pete Davidson weeks after she hosted "Saturday Night Live." The pair split in August after nine months of dating.

The SKIMS founder got candid during her interview with Paltrow and noted she’s trying to "focus … chill and go on ski trips" with her children.