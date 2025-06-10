Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shares intimate bikini photos from inside her glass-encased wardrobe

Reality star shares collection of designer ensembles with 356 million Instagram followers

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Kim Kardashian arrives with mom Kris Jenner to testify in Paris robbery trial Video

Kim Kardashian arrives with mom Kris Jenner to testify in Paris robbery trial

The SKIMS founder was set to confront Paris robbery gunmen in court. (AP)

Kim Kardashian sizzled in bikini tops as she gave her fans an inside glimpse inside her closet. 

On Sunday, the 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a slideshow of photos in which she was seen showing off several different ensembles from her wardrobe.

"Love finding closet pics in my phone," Kardashian wrote in the caption of her post, which she shared with her 356 million followers. 

In one photo, the SKIMS founder posed in a white triangle bikini top with a matching bottom underneath a long semi-sheer white skirt. 

kim kardashian wearing a low-cut black dress against a background of palm fronds

Reality star Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse inside her massive closet with Instagram photos as she modeled white bikinis, black shapewear and monochromatic outfits. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Kardashian was pictured standing next to a glass-encased room inside her massive closet with a mirror and shelves filled with clothing and handbags behind her. 

KIM KARDASHIAN'S FAME COULD SWAY JURY IN PARIS ROBBERY TRIAL AGAINST 'GRANDPA ROBBERS': EXPERT

Another snap featured Kardashian modeling a black string bikini top with a pair of black high-waisted mid-thigh shapewear shorts. The socialite wore her long brown hair down around her shoulders and donned a pair of black square sunglasses as she posed in front of a rack of black clothing. 

In one image, Kardashian left little to the imagination as she modeled a tiny black bandeau top with black leggings. She completed her monochromatic look with a pair of black shades and sandals.

kim kardashian modeling a white bikini top and white semi-sheer skirt

Kardashian was pictured standing next to a glass-encased room inside her massive closet with a mirror and shelves filled with clothing and handbags behind her. (Kim Kardashian Instagram)

In another photo, Kardashian donned a low-cut top under a brown cargo jacket and a long tan-colored skirt and brown pumps as she posed while sitting in a chair. 

The "American Horror Story" actress's carousel included other photos in which she sported athleisure and sheer evening gowns. 

Last month, Kardashian took the stand in the high-profile Paris trial of the group of men who were accused of robbing her in 2016. On May 13, Kardashian gave testimony in a Paris courtroom during which she recounted being held at gunpoint while the intruders stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry. 

kim kardashian in black bikini top and black shorts shapewear

The "American Horror Story" actress's carousel included other photos in which she sported athleisure and sheer evening gowns. (Kim Kardashian Instagram)

The entrepreneur recalled that robbery marked what she thought would be the last day of her life. 

"I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me," she said during her testimony. "I absolutely did think I was going to die."

Kardashian, who thanked the French authorities for "allowing me to share my truth," told the court she recalled screaming to the robbers at the time of the intrusion, "I have babies."

The mother of four, who was accompanied by her mom, Kris Jenner, testified against a group known as the "grandpa robbers," due to their ages. More than 17 people were arrested as suspects in connection to the case after investigators found trace amounts of DNA on plastic bands tied around Kardashian's wrists. The case was finally ordered to go on trial in 2021 with 12 people charged.

During the trial, 10 people were tried. On May 23, eight people, including the ringleader, were found guilty, while two were acquitted. However, the court did not impose any additional time behind bars for their roles in the crime. 

The chief judge, David De Pas, said the defendants’ ages — six are in their 60s and 70s — and their health issues weighed on the court’s decision to impose sentences that he said "aren’t very severe."

Kim Kardashian heads to court in Paris for as robbery trial begins.

Kim Kardashian was photographed arriving at the Paris courthouse on May 13 wearing an all-black ensemble. Her mom, Kris Jenner, was also in attendance. (Aurelien Morissard/AP Photo)

The prison sentences ranged from three to eight years, but none of those found guilty were imprisoned and all walked out free due to time already served in pretrial detention. 

Kardashian, who wasn’t present for the verdict, said in a statement issued afterward that she was "deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case."

"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system," said the TV personality, who is working to become a lawyer.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

