Kim Kardashian admonished for wearing rosary in new scantily clad advertisement: 'Nothing about you is holy'

Holy Moly, Kim Kardashian!

The reality star, whose shapewear/clothing brand SKIMS partnered with luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana for a new collection, was lambasted on social media for posing in one of the brand's bra and underwear sets while wearing a rosary prominently around her neck.

In some shots, Kardashian, 44, also wore lace shorts beneath her ‘cotton jersey boxer,' which retails for $78.

The post was flooded with negative commentary, including:

"Why is she always wearing the cross when she’s half naked … like wtaf."

"Wearing a cross while being half naked. [Would you] make a mockery out of other religions too?"

"Nothing about you is holy take the rosaries off lol."

"Why don’t you just get naked!!!!! Such hypocrisy stripping while wearing a cross!!!! So bored of your desperation."

"The Holy Rosary is NOT a fashion accessory."

"Not you wearing a rosary with lingerie."

Many additional comments complimented the reality star's appearance. One fan noticeably wrote, "Beautiful Kimmy but take off the rosary." Another user commented, "Breaking news: All of the religious folks in uproar about something inconsequential again. Who would’ve thought."

A representative for Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the controversy.

The rosary appears to be one separately sold by Dolce & Gabbana from the Kim Kardashian spring/summer 2023 collection.

The description of the item reads, "Dolce & Gabbana’s signature aesthetic is clear to see in this religious-themed jewelry collection, as it is filled with unique pieces flaunting great creativity. Contemporary and glamorous accessories with original and exclusive details, featuring different plated finishes, will be perfect for finishing off any look with style."

Kardashian, who has spoken openly about the importance of prayer in her house as well as her faith, in general, has been spotted wearing several cross necklaces over the past few years, including for her SKIMS X Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

Earlier this month, she wore the late Princess Diana's Attallah Cross made from amethyst to the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

In 2018, Kardashian attended the Met Gala with the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination. She wore a custom designed dress from Donatella Versace. The gold chainmail gown was embroidered with two crosses, noticeable additions to the one she wore around her neck.

