Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian admonished for wearing rosary in new scantily clad advertisement: 'Nothing about you is holy'

Kardashian's brand SKIMS teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana on a new collection

Caroline Thayer
Published
Kim Kardashian: What to know

Kim Kardashian: What to know

Who is Kim Kardashian? Here are a few things you should know

Holy Moly, Kim Kardashian!

The reality star, whose shapewear/clothing brand SKIMS partnered with luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana for a new collection, was lambasted on social media for posing in one of the brand's bra and underwear sets while wearing a rosary prominently around her neck. 

In some shots, Kardashian, 44, also wore lace shorts beneath her ‘cotton jersey boxer,' which retails for $78.

KIM KARDASHIAN ON HER FAITH IN GOD, PRAYING EVERY NIGHT WITH HER CHILDREN

Kim Kardashian looks over her shoulder in a white cape and diamond necklace

Kim Kardashian was ridiculed on social media for pairing a rosary with lingerie. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The post was flooded with negative commentary, including:

  • "Why is she always wearing the cross when she’s half naked … like wtaf."
  • "Wearing a cross while being half naked. [Would you] make a mockery out of other religions too?"
  • "Nothing about you is holy take the rosaries off lol."
  • "Why don’t you just get naked!!!!! Such hypocrisy stripping while wearing a cross!!!! So bored of your desperation."
  • "The Holy Rosary is NOT a fashion accessory."
  • "Not you wearing a rosary with lingerie."

Many additional comments complimented the reality star's appearance. One fan noticeably wrote, "Beautiful Kimmy but take off the rosary." Another user commented, "Breaking news: All of the religious folks in uproar about something inconsequential again. Who would’ve thought."

A representative for Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the controversy.

Kim Kardashian with platinum blonde hair in a silver outfit looks directly at the camera

Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS partnered with Dolce & Gabbana for an exclusive, limited collection. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM)

The rosary appears to be one separately sold by Dolce & Gabbana from the Kim Kardashian spring/summer 2023 collection.

The description of the item reads, "Dolce & Gabbana’s signature aesthetic is clear to see in this religious-themed jewelry collection, as it is filled with unique pieces flaunting great creativity. Contemporary and glamorous accessories with original and exclusive details, featuring different plated finishes, will be perfect for finishing off any look with style."

MEGAN FOX AND MACHINE GUN KELLY FOR 'MOCKING' CHRISTIANITY IN HALLOWEEN COSTUMES: 'ABHORRENT'

Kim Kardashian in a fitted sparkly black dress walks the runway with Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce, waving to the crowd

Kim Kardashian, pictured alongside Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce during Milan fashion week, previously worked with Dolce & Gabbana. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images)

Kardashian, who has spoken openly about the importance of prayer in her house as well as her faith, in general, has been spotted wearing several cross necklaces over the past few years, including for her SKIMS X Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

Earlier this month, she wore the late Princess Diana's Attallah Cross made from amethyst to the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Kim Kardashian in a plunging white gown and a purple jeweled cross looks sultry on the carpet

Kim Kardashian wore the late Princess Diana's striking amethyst cross necklace at the LACMA Art+Film Gala. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images)

In 2018, Kardashian attended the Met Gala with the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination. She wore a custom designed dress from Donatella Versace. The gold chainmail gown was embroidered with two crosses, noticeable additions to the one she wore around her neck.

Kim Kardashian poses in front of a wall of roses in a gold chainmail dress with crosses

Kim Kardashian wore a small cross around her neck at the Met Gala in 2018. Her dress also featured crosses. (Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

